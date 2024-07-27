The highly-anticipated Paris Olympics 2024 will get underway this month. The multi-sports event is scheduled to take place in the French capital from 26 July to August 11.

More than 10,000 athletes will be representing a total of 206 nations in the Summer Olympics 2024. From India, 117 athletes will be in contention for the prestigious medal. Before the Olympics begin, we are taking a look at Paris Olympics 2024 Mascot.

The Olympics mascots are fictional characters and are usually based on an animal native to the area or human figures, who represent the cultural heritage of the place.

According to Olympics’ official website, ‘Olympic mascots have been a key part of the Games since 1968. They’re tasked with giving concrete form to the Olympic spirit, spreading the values highlighted at each edition of the Games; promoting the history and culture of the host city; and giving the event a festive atmosphere.’

Olympics 2024 mascot:

For the upcoming event, the mascot is named Olympic Phryges (pronounced free-jee-us, according to organizers). The mascot is shaped after the traditional small Phrygian hats. The name and design of the Paris Olympics mascot were chosen as symbols of freedom and to represent allegorical figures of the French republic.

“Rather than an animal, our mascots represent an ideal. Since it is familiar to us and appears on our stamps and the pediments of our town halls, it also represents French identity and spirit,” Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet had said during the unveiling of the mascot in 2022.

Olympics 2024 mascot description:

The Olympic Phryge’s shape and form is inspired by Phrygian cap. The vision of the Paris Olympics 2024 is to show that sport can change lives and the mascot will take this idea forward. The mascot has the coluors blue, white and red – the colours of France’s famed tricolor flag. The mascot also has the golden Paris 2024 logo emblazoned across its chest.

The phryge cap was adopted by the revolutionaries as a symbol of liberty during the French Revolution. Since then, it has represented France’s national sentiments and is an important part of their culture.

The motto of the Olympic Phryge and Paralympic Phryge is: “Alone we go faster, but together we go further.”

Here is a list of all the Summer Olympics mascots over the years:

Games City Name 1932 Summer Olympics Los Angeles Smoky 1968 Summer Olympics Mexico City Chac Mool 1972 Summer Olympics Munich Waldi 1976 Summer Olympics Montreal Amik 1980 Summer Olympics Moscow Misha 1984 Summer Olympics Los Angeles Sam 1988 Summer Olympics Seoul Hodori 1992 Summer Olympics Barcelona Cobi 1996 Summer Olympics Atlanta Izzy 2000 Summer Olympics Sydney Olly (from “Olympic”) Syd(from “Sydney”) Millie(from “Millennium”) 2004 Summer Olympics Athens Athena and Phevos 2008 Summer Olympics Beijing The Fuwa:Beibei, Jingjing, Huanhuan, Yingying, Nini 2012 Summer Olympics London Wenlock 2016 Summer Olympics Rio de Janeiro Vinicius 2020 Summer Olympics Tokyo Miraitowa 2024 Summer Olympics Paris The Olympic Phryge

Paris Olympics 2024 mascot – FAQs:

What is the mascot in the Olympics?

The Olympic mascots are fictional characters. They are usually based on an animal native to the venue of the Olympics. However, for the Paris Olympics 2024, the mascot is based on a hat that represents France’s culture and rich past.

What does the Paris Olympic mascot mean?

According to International Olympic Committee’s website, ‘The Phryges are based on an item of clothing that is a symbol of freedom and has been a part of French history for centuries, dating back to ancient times.