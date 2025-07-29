Australia Champions (AAC) will be facing Pakistan Champions (PNC) in the 14th game of the ongoing World Championship of Legends 2025. The game is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (July 29) at the Grace Road in Leicester.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest AAC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the World Championship of Legends 2025.

AAC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions

Date: July 29, 2025

Timing: 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

AAC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

The upcoming game will be the last league game for both Australia Champions and Pakistan Champions. Both the teams have already booked their spots in the semifinals and the forthcoming game gives them a good opportunity to gear up for the knockout game.

In their last game, Pakistan Champions thrashed West Indies Champions by 49 runs while Australia Champions suffered a crushing 95-run loss at the hands of South Africa Champions.

Pakistan Champions are currently at the second spot in the points table with 3 wins from 4 games. On the other hand, Australia Champions are at the third spot with 2 wins from 4 games.

AAC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match is the first match between Pakistan Champions and Australia Champions in the ongoing tournament.

AAC vs PNC Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 10-12 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted a cloudy sky.

The pitch is set to favour the batters. The average first innings total is around 175 runs.

AAC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

Australia Champions Playing 11:

Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, D’Arcy Short, Ben Dunk (wk), Dan Christian, Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Brett Lee (c), Peter Siddle, Steve ‘Keefe, John Hastings, Rob Quiney

Pakistan Champions Playing 11:

Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal (wk), Mohammad Hafeez (c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohaib Maqsood, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Rumman Raees

AAC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers – Ben Dunk, Kamran Akmal

– Ben Dunk, Kamran Akmal Batsmen – Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn (c)

– Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn (c) Allrounders – Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hafeez (vc), Daniel Christian, D’Arcy Short, Shoaib Malik

– Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hafeez (vc), Daniel Christian, D’Arcy Short, Shoaib Malik Bowlers – Peter Siddle, Sohail Tanvir

AAC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeepers – Kamran Akmal (c)

– Kamran Akmal (c) Batsmen – Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn

– Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn Allrounders – Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hafeez, Daniel Christian, D’Arcy Short (vc), Shoaib Malik

– Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hafeez, Daniel Christian, D’Arcy Short (vc), Shoaib Malik Bowlers – Peter Siddle, Sohail Tanvir, Brett Lee

AAC vs PNC – Who will win?

The winning momentum is with Pakistan and they are expected to win the upcoming game against Australia Champions.