The former opening batter of the Indian side, Aakash Chopra, has revealed his top five batters of the ongoing year 2024. The T20 World Cup-winning captain, Rohit Sharma, has led the pack, having been the second-leading run-getter with 257 runs in eight innings at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of 156.70 with the help of three half-centuries.

Aakash Chopra has praised the Nagpur-born for his aggressive and consistency in the challenging campaign, delivering some of the significant performances against the strong opposition. Rohit, who retired from the format in the ongoing year, drilled 378 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of more than 160 with the help of three fifties and one century.

“We believe in karma, we believe in Sharma, yes Rohit Sharma. He has played 11 innings and scored 378 runs at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 160. He has scored one century and three half-centuries. The conditions were difficult in the World Cup, but he gave a start every time and played aggressively. He is my No. 1 T20I batter for 2024.” The former Indian opener expressed in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra keeps Travis Head and Sanju Samson for an aggressive T20I approach in 2024

As the second player on the list, Aakash Chopra has selected the explosive opening batter of the England side, Phil Salt, for his aggressive approach and consistent performance.

Also Read: Pakistan To Upgrade T20I Team With Introduction Of ‘Strike Force’ By PCB Chairman

The wicket-keeper batter from Lancashire punched 467 runs in the year in 15 innings at an average of 38.92 and a strike rate of around 165 with two half-centuries and one century at the best score of unbeaten 103 runs.

“At No. 2, I have kept Phil Salt. He has batted extremely well. In 17 matches, he has scored 467 runs, which includes a century and two half-centuries, at an average of nearly 39 and a strike rate of 164. He has struck 25 sixes and 44 fours.” Aakash Chopra explained in the video.

The wicket-keeper batter of the Blue Brigade, Sanju Samson, had a terrific comeback in the shortest format through the away series against South Africa and the home series against Bangladesh, where he displayed a different style of batting to feature as number three in the list of Aakash Chopra.

The Kerala-born finished the year with 436 runs in 12 innings at 43.60 and a strike rate of more than 180, shouldering on three centuries and two half-centuries.

“At No. 3, Sanju Samson. He has scored three centuries, and two were consecutive. He first demolished Bangladesh in Hyderabad and then went and thrashed South Africa. He has played only 13 games and scored 436 runs at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 180.” Aakash Chopra added.

The list wasn’t completed without the left-handed explosive Australian batter, Travis Head, who ranked fourth in the list and looked to take the upper hand all the time.

Also Read: Akash Deep Updates On Rohit Sharma’s Injury Blow Ahead Of 4th Melbourne Test

“At No. 4, our nemesis and the headmaster who causes us headaches – Travis Head. He has scored 539 runs in 15 games, with a highest of 80, an average of 38, and a strike rate of 178. Only we don’t get hit, he hits others as well.” Aakash Chopra cracked the joke.

“At No. 5, I have kept Jos Buttler. He played 13 innings in 15 matches, remained not out twice, and scored 462 runs with a highest of 84. He has an average of 42 and a strike rate of 164. So I have put Jos the boss’ name in this list.” The Uttar Pradesh-born concluded that he couldn’t pick the former Indian T20I batter, Virat Kohli.