With around five months to go before the start of the upcoming season of the Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to take place in Pakistan, there is no such guarantee that India will visit their neighbors. The former Indian opener, Aakash Chopra, has shared his view on the whole situation.

Due to the political issues between the two countries, it’s known to the whole world that neither of these countries has toured each other for a bilateral series for more than a decade. It was the 2009 Asia Cup when India went to Pakistan for the last time, while the latter has come there thrice since then.

The year 2012 saw the last bilateral series between those two countries, after which the Green Brigade has tripped India twice, the first being the 2016 T20 World Cup and then recently during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“India’s presence has been driving the economy”- Aakash Chopra

The former opener of India, Aakash Chopra, was asked about his decision behind the country touring Pakistan for the upcoming season of the Champions Trophy 2025, despite some of the other boards like Australia, England, and New Zealand visiting them successfully.

Also Read: Aakash Chopra Blames Inconsistent IPL Franchises For Seeking Mega Auction In 2025

“Chances are slim, let’s be honest. It can happen in Pakistan because the game has returned in that country. Asia Cup (2023) happened in a hybrid model. India played their games in Sri Lanka, and Pakistan played theirs at home, apart from the Indian one. All the teams (Australia, England, New Zealand) have gone there. But we won’t.” The Agra-born expressed this during a podcast show with Raj Shamani on the latter’s YouTube channel.

The latter confirmed that the BCCI won’t have anything to do regarding the whole situation as it’s the government, who takes the final decision to provide the verdict.

“I don’t have any preview information. There is no such. Ultimately, the policy is that the nod needs to come from the government’s side, and the BCCI has nothing to do with it.” Akash Chopra remarked. “The chances of that nod to come isn’t that bright in my feeling, and in one or two months, one or two cases have been coming from Kashmir.”

Pakistan has already made a draft schedule for the event, where all of the Indian games are stated to take place in Lahore, including the final and the semifinal, to avoid travel regularly.

“The venue of the final will be pre-decided. Pakistan will want to host the final at home if they reach there, but if both India and Pakistan reach there, then the former won’t go there. See, one thing is certain to everyone India’s presence has been driving the economy.” Aakash Chopra shaded light.

The veteran pointed out that many countries had been speaking about not getting affected due to the absence of the Indian team, but the truth remains that the broadcasting team won’t be ready to go ahead in the absence of the Blue Brigade.

“So many people say that you (India) won’t need to come. But, tell me, in their absence, what will you do with the tournament? Where will the money come from? If I were a part of the broadcasting team, I wouldn’t advise saying a regulation that India’s participation should be a must for an event to get the green signal.” Aakash Chopra elaborated during the conversation. “India should come, they will play these many games, and that at this particular time, or else I am not putting my money. Why should I?”

Also Read: “KL Rahul Cannot Be A Wicketkeeper In Indian Test Team”- Aakash Chopra

The former Delhi player also addressed that the gate money hardly provides any money, as the whole structure boils down to the broadcasting profit.

“If I am not helping my major audiences, then what’s my target? Let’s Sky, channel 9, or Fox buy them!! They don’t want to buy these rights. So, from any team’s point of view, they will eventually figure it out. The gate money is a very tiny fraction, the biggest one is from the broadcasters, and that will come if India comes.” Aakash Chopra concluded.