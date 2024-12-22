The former Indian opening batter, Aakash Chopra, believes that with the international retirement of veteran and premier off-spinner of the national side Ravichandran Ashwin in the middle of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 down under, the blue brigade will slowly move towards the transition phase.

The Tamil Nadu spinner stunned the world when he decided to call it a day during the final day of the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, finishing as the second leading wicket-taker in the format for the national side with 537 scalps after Anil Kumble. The Chennai-born wasn’t part of the Perth Test before featuring in the day-night Adelaide fixture.

Aakash Chopra added that with the strong performance of Ravindra Jadeja with the bat, there was hardly any chance of Ashwin returning for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. In contrast, they already have Washington Sundar’s services for the New Year’s Test in Sydney as a backup.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya To Retire From ODIs? Omission From VHT 2024-25 Increases Speculations

“What exactly has happened? There is a moment in everyone’s life, where you think, do I want to do this anymore? Am I OK with it? Ashwin must have had this in his mind for a long time that he does not play much overseas. He is not the no.1 spin option when it comes to overseas games.” Aakash Chopra highlighted this in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra predicts India’s transition phase in the next three weeks

Since the start of Ashwin in the longest format in 2011 against West Indies, he has carried the burden of the spin department of the Indian side, especially at home, before Jadeja joined him. The two worst home series for the 38-year-old came in his second series against England and the latest one against New Zealand in 2024.

“This was going on for quite some time. He made peace with it. Jaddu was always ahead of him overseas. So, he made peace with it that Jadeja was playing. But when Sundar played the Perth Test, then he said, that’s it, I am done. Ashwin played the Pink-ball Test, but when he was dropped from Gabba, he said, he was done. You are not serious about playing me in the XI. I did nothing wrong in the Pink-ball Test to be dropped from the Gabba game.” Aakash Chopra shed light.

The renowned commentator also claimed that nobody from the team had a conversation with the spin all-rounder, given they have a five-match series in England from hereon before facing West Indies at home in October 2025.

“In Gabba, Jaddu made runs, so Ashwin was unlikely to feature in Melbourne. If someone had said to Ashwin to wait as a team might need two spinners in England, then there would be a home series. There is only one format, so be around, but nobody had that conversation with Ashwin, is what I feel.” Aakash Chopra expressed this in the video.

“He went in the middle of the series, so there is a question about the team’s composition, and balance as well now. Retirement in the middle of the series is generally not a nice thing, and that too when the series is still open.” The former Delhi opener explained.

Also Read: Anmolpreet Singh Overtakes Yusuf Pathan In This Record During VHT 2024-25; Stays Behind Ab de Villiers

With the void of Ashwin, the commentator also predicted that it would be the start of the transition phase of Indian cricket as the next three weeks could paint a clear picture of the current situation.

“The wheel is set in motion. This is now the official start of the transition. One is gone. More can follow. The next three weeks are going to be very important. By 15th January, the picture will be clear, on how this Indian team will go forward. Ashwin’s retirement has opened quite a few threads. There is no doubt in this.” Aakash Chopra concluded.