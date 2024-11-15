The former opening batter of the Indian team, Aakash Chopra, has noted that the premier pacer of the Blue Brigade, Mohammad Shami, didn’t look in a great rhythm during the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh. But, he addressed how the return of the bowler in competitive cricket will hike his mega auction price.

Shami picked up four wickets in 19 overs during the encounter. He started a bit gingerly but found pace towards the latter half of the home side’s batting. The batters found it hard to judge the swing and seam of the fast bowler. Another incredible performance in the second innings could push him for selection in the squad of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra remarked that the Bengal pacer didn’t look in his prime shape but felt that the four-wicket haul coming from the lengthy injury would help him earn a few huge bucks in the mega auction of the IPL 2025.

“Mohammed Shami has made a comeback. Based on the visuals I saw; the same rhythm was not seen. However, he has played after a year. He was playing against MP, and didn’t know how the match was progressing, Bengal scored more than 220 in 51 overs and bowled 30 overs on the same day. He has picked up four wickets.” Aakash Chopra shed light on the discussion.

The Uttar Pradesh-born has been part of 110 innings of the Indian Premier League, where he has picked up 127 wickets at an average of 26.86 and an economy rate of 8.43 with the help of a couple of four-wicket hauls at the best figure of 4/11 in an inning. He missed the previous season of the tournament for the Gujarat Titans due to surgery on his knee.

Aakash Chopra predicts the return of Mohammad Shami in BGT 2024-25

In 2023, the right-arm pacer collected 28 scalps in 17 innings at an average of 18.64 and an economy rate of around eight. The year before that found him getting 20 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 24.40 and an economy rate of eight with the best figure of 3/25.

“The ball was swinging and coming out nicely from the hand, but the lines were wide, based on the short video clip I could see. Since the auction is on the 24th and 25th, if you don’t play for a year, there is a question mark, people think a little before lifting the paddle, that what if he is not fit. So from that viewpoint, it’s good that he played because now he will get the money that he deserves at the auction.” Aakash Chopra added.

The renowned commentator also opined that the pacer should feature in the final two Tests of the series in Melbourne and Sydney if the selectors get convinced of his fitness.

“We want him back in full swing because if you feel he is fully fit, he is playing the Ranji Trophy in any case, consider him for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He can potentially play the last two matches, the Boxing Day Test match and the New Year’s Test match.” Aakash Chopra pointed out.

Jasprit Bumrah is expected to shoulder the responsibility of India’s bowling department in Australia but the presence of Shami will be a huge boon for the Indian side.

“Even if that happens, he will be missed in the first three because how much heavy lifting will Jasprit Bumrah do alone? However, this is what it is. India’s bowling attack is looking slightly inexperienced this time, and they will miss Shami.” Aakash Chopra concluded.