The former India opener Aakash Chopra has questioned the contribution of India’s premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during India’s seven-wicket win over co-host United States of America, in the 111-run chase at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Winning the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first on a good surface, which was helping the pace bowlers. Arshdeep Singh drew first blood on the very first ball of the game, as India showed dominance throughout the 20 overs.

The chase could have been a little tricky with the early wickets of Rohit Sharma and the first ball duck of Virat Kohli. When Rishabh Pant got out, run-scoring became so difficult. But Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube ensured that they would get the victory to earn the pass for the ‘Super Eight’ stage of the competition.

‘The confidence in Jaddu was seen lost suddenly’- Aakash Chopra

Rohit Sharma, however, decided to bring Dube with the ball into the attack, which cost them 11 runs, while Axar Patel in his three overs went for 25 runs, besides taking the wicket of Steven Taylor (24). But Ravindra Jadeja, who didn’t start in the tournament with bat and ball, couldn’t find himself in the attack.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: ‘India Need To Reach The Podium To Be Successful’ – Aakash Chopra

Reflecting on India’s bowling in a video shared on his YouTube Channel, former India batter Aakash Chopra has shown his surprise towards the team’s decision to not give Jadeja a single over with the ball.

‘The biggest question is what is being done with Ravindra Jadeja. The captain didn’t get Jaddu to bowl even a single over.’ Former India opener Aakash Chopra expressed his surprise on YouTube. ‘Even Shivam Dube was made to bowl, although he proved expensive in that over and it seems like he is not fully ready to bowl at this level.’

He also mentioned not sending Jadeja up in the batting order another example of how the team management is slowly lacking confidence on the Gujrat-born all-rounder.

‘However, not giving a single over to Jaddu and later not getting him to bat up the order, the confidence in Jaddu was seen lost suddenly.’ The renowned commentator, Aakash Chopra noted. ‘The guy needed to score a few runs and take a few wickets in any case because this tournament hasn’t gone well for him, he has a career strike rate of 125 with the bat, and you are slightly surprised if the captain doesn’t get you to bowl also.’

Jadeja is coming into the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup, on the back of a struggling IPL 2024, where he could pick up only eight wickets in 14 innings for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The former Delhi-batter however lauded left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who ended with figures of 4/9 in four overs and showed great skills of swinging the ball in both ways. It also compared Shayan Jahangir’s first ball dismissal to how the pacer dismissed Babar Azam in the last T20 World Cup 2022.

‘Arshdeep Singh opened the bowling. First Babar, then Jahangir. It seems like he is cleaning up all Mughal emperors one by one.’ Akash Chopra revealed. ‘Who is next? He cleaned up Jahangir off the first ball and then another guy was cleaned up in the same over.’

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Aakash Chopra Praises ‘Unsung Hero’ Axar Patel Against Pakistan

Jasprit Bumrah failed to pick up a wicket in the entire innings and ended with figures of 0/25 in four overs. That was quite surprising and Chopra also stayed on the same page.

‘Wickets kept falling at regular intervals but surprise, surprise – Bumrah didn’t get even a single wicket, believe it or not.’ The veteran narrated. ‘If Jasprit Bumrah bowls four overs on such a pitch and doesn’t get a wicket, you will say this is what is called Kalyug. Player of the Match in the last two matches bowled well here also, but wicketless.’

Aakash Chopra concluded by appreciating both Mohmmad Siraj and Hardik Pandya for coming up with decent spells. India will move to Florida for their last group game on June 15 against Canada.