Charlotte Flair is back in the dating market, moving on from her third marriage with WWE colleague and Superstar Andrade El Idolo. After being together for over five year, the couple decided to split last year and the news was broken earlier this year, soon after The Queen made her much-anticipated comeback to the WWE programming.

During an interview with Sherri Shepherd, Charlotte Flair talked about getting divorced from her fellow WWE SmackDown Superstar for the very first time and how this split impacted her life. Upon getting asked about how she handled dealing with her major knee injury and divorce in the downward phase, last year, she had the following to offer.

“I felt like I was failing in my personal life and the embarrassment of being divorced again and then being compared to my father,” Charlotte Flair admitted.

“When I made the decision to file for divorce, the only thing that I kept thinking was like I just didn’t want anyone to know, right? Like, oh my gosh, I have failed again and then my knee.” (quotes courtesy WWFOldSchool)

Becky Lynch Snapped Former WWE Divas Champion Via Happy Gilmore 2 Movie Role

It was further mentioned that the 2025 WWE comeback wasn’t just the redemption story for Charlotte Flair as a TV character but as a real-life person. Things that she feared of getting in trouble with had become a reality on numerous occasions and it’s been learning lesson for the genetically superior athlete. As such, it only made her stronger enough to return with more determination.

Is CJ Perry WWE-Bound After Her Husband Miro FKA Rusev’s Re-Signing?

Charlotte Flair filed for a divorce last year

Back in February, TMZ Sports reported that Charlotte Flair divorced Andrade. Court records that the source obtained showed that the second generation superstar filed to separate from her husband – real name Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza, in Florida court back in June 2024. Later, a judge appeared to sign off on the divorce papers in October 2024.

Overcoming physical and mental trauma, Charlotte Flair returned to the WWE and she got right back on the title picture where she always belonged. Winning the 2025 Royal Rumble matchup, she was entitled to choose an opponent of her choice for a championship match. With three options available to her, she chose Tiffany Stratton for the women’s championship match at the biggest event of the year.