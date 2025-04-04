Becky Lynch isn’t sitting idle at home while enjoying one of the longest hiatuses of her WWE career, presuming that it’s still active. Away from her home inside the squared circle, the Ireland native has reportedly been involved in secret projects that include movie filming. This becomes evident given the fact that she’s signed with a renowned talent agency in Hollywood, anyway.

According to the updates of PWInsider, the WWE Superstar under her real name of Rebecca Quin, has landed a supporting role in Happy Gilmore 2, set to release on Netflix in 2025. Becky Lynch will play a golfer alongside NFL legend Reggie Bush in Happy Gilmore. Before locking this role, she seemingly had an opponent in the form of a former WWE Superstar, it appears.

In a new interview with Byron Scott’s Fastbreak, one of the most popular WWE Divas of all-time, Kelly Kelly revealed that she also auditioned for Happy Gilmore 2 after her manager learned from the casting team that they were looking for a female wrestler. She didn’t get the part as it’s gone to Becky Lynch, instead.

“I have a manager. She still submits me for roles. I still go out and audition. I auditioned for Happy Gilmore because they were looking for a female wrestler. Somebody else got it, but it’s fine,” Kelly Kelly said in the interview. “If the opportunity comes along and it’s in LA, I would love to do something, especially if it’s athletic.”

Becky Lynch joined a star-studded lineup for Happy Gilmore 2

Kelly Kelly never took the name of Becky Lynch, but reports did confirm the multi-time champion’s presence in this flick that’s a sequel to the original 1996 classic. The cast will feature Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore, with Christopher McDonald, Dennis Dugan, Ben Stiller, and Bad Bunny also joining the star cast. In more news about this project, AEW’s Maxwell Jacob Friedman is set to make his feature film debut with this movie.

Becky Lynch’s involvement with this movie aligns with WWE’s partnership with Netflix for content streaming on a global scale. It kicked off with Monday Night Raw’s debut on the platform in January. She has been absent from WWE programming for almost a year but she was seen at WWE’s December promotional event celebrating the deal with Netflix, indirectly affirming renewal of a contract with the company.