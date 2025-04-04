WWE King and Queen of the Ring premium live event marked the return of an old-school trend in professional wrestling. With a King and Queen, respectively being crowned from the men’s and women’s roster, a royalty was bestowed upon the roster with championship implications attached to those ahead of Summerslam.

That being said, fans were eager to know whether WWE was to bring back the WWE King and Queen of the Ring premium live event, let alone the titular tournaments, and the current updates are visibly negative by all means. Per the reliable sources, WWE Universe may not expect anyone to be crowned with royalty in the company, this year.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are not scheduled to go down in 2025. That doesn’t necessarily mean that these tournaments have been scrapped permanently, but they’re currently not listed in WWE’s internal schedule, meaning no such event based on the tourney should not also be on the radar.

Format of the 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournament

Last year, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H dropped a big announcement regarding the winners of the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament winners which said that the winners of the tourneys will receive Men’s and Women’s World championship shots at SummerSlam premium live event.

Then WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE took place on May 25 at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia. It was for the first time that WWE was holding the classic tournament outside of the United States featuring both the men’s and women’s finals. Gunther defeated Randy Orton to win the King of the Ring crown, while Nia Jax overcame Lyra Valkyria to capture the Queen of the Ring victory.

Also, last year’s WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE was considered to be a major milestone in WWE’s ongoing partnership with Saudi Arabia as part of the Vision 2030 initiative of the country. However, WWE is not set to re-visit Saudi until the fall of 2025 meaning that there will only be one such Saudi PLE in the calendar. There’s no update if WWE still wants to slot the tournament in a separate date, event, or in a new format.