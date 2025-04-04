Away from the professional wrestling circuit, for the time being, Saraya is speaking her hearts out from personal and professional life, using her own podcast. For a long time now, the popular wrestler has suffered misconducts at the hands of the fans and she’s decided to reveal some more scary experiences in this aspect.

Speaking on the third installment on her Rulebreakers podcast, Saraya pointed at the downside of having international fame. A wrestling talent, often the women become the subject to harrassment and things even can become unthinkable as some of the people take things too far.

“It Was Weird To Not Have Live Events,” Saraya On Differences Between WWE And AEW

Speaking on the show, the former WWE-AEW Superstar opened up about one of the frightening encounters that she has faced and it happened in her home. One fan was able to track down her private residence, leaving her with the impression that something bad was about to happen.

“This guy came to my house saying, ‘The symbols led me to you.’ I called the cops, but they couldn’t do anything because he didn’t physically touch me,” Saraya added, noting that the victims often have to deal with traumas due to this. “At the height of my wrestling career, it felt like creepy men were popping up everywhere.”

Saraya reveals accidental incident with her father

Also, in this latest released episode, Saraya alongside her guest Kail Lowry discussed their early romances in life, and the former shocked Lowry by recalling the moment when she touched a male organ for the very first time. To make it memorable, she wanted to keep that but her father saw it,

“I drew a picture of it, in my scrapbook. Yeah, in the scrapbook. And my dad found it!” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

Lowry was surprised at this revelation while Saraya admitted to being mortified upon this incident. She was further asked if she’s spoken to the concerned person of her drawing since the incident, and the response was positive. The UK-native admitted that she’s still in touch with him and also, “He’s the f***in’ godfather to one of my nephews!”

Saraya has recently been celebrating one of the milestone incidents of her career as a new book in her life is out on multiple platforms and in multiple versions. Titled “Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives.” Plus, with Rulebreakers, she’s literally proved to go off-limits. The former WWE Divas Champion often gets candid in the conversations and also intends to return to the WWE, someday.