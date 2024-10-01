Aakash Chopra, former India opener, took a huge dig at the England team, calling them ‘credit-stealers’ while praising Team India for their ultra-aggressive batting in the Kanpur Test. India defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets, thanks to the risks their batters took on day 4.

Bangladesh was bowled out for 233 runs on day 4 after two previous days’ play was ruined due to rain and a wet outfield. Mominul Haque continued from 40*, scoring an incredible century and remaining unbeaten on 107 in 194 balls.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets, with Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, and R Ashwin each taking two.

Then India decided to take the bull by the horns and went into attack mode. Yashasvi Jaiswal (72 in 51 balls) and Rohit Sharma (23) combined 55 runs for the first wicket in 3.5 overs. India scored fifty in just 19 balls, the fastest ever.

Jaiswal was dismissed for 71 runs, followed by Shubman Gill for 39 and Rishabh Pant for 9. But then Virat Kohli (47 in 35 balls) and KL Rahul (68 in 43 balls) led India to 285/9d. With their scorching batting, India broke world records for the fastest team to reach 100, 150, 200, and 250 runs in Test cricket.

Bangladesh concluded day 4 at 26/2, losing by 26 runs. On day five, many expected Bangladesh to finish the overs and force the game to a draw. And were succeeding too, when Bangladesh reached 91/3 on stage.

But then Ravindra Jadeja stepped in and took three wickets in three overs. Bangladesh was quickly reduced to 94/7 and knocked out for 146 runs, despite Mushfiqur’s outstanding 37 runs. Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja each took three wickets as India was set a target of 95 runs to win the Test.

Yashasvi Jaiswal struck his second fifty of the match, 51 in 45, and Virat Kohli made 29* as India triumphed by 7 wickets in the end. India also won the series, 2-0.

Waiting for England to claim credit for India’s ultra-aggressive batting: Aakash Chopra

England has been playing the legendary ‘Bazball’ style of cricket since Brendon McCullum took over as head coach in Tests. Since then, they have adjusted their Test batting strategy and are always attacking with a positive outlook.

Earlier this year, England opener Ben Duckett made headlines when he suggested that England’s Bazball style deserves credit for Yashasvi Jaiswal’s attacking batting approach. Duckett made this remark during England’s Test series in India, which they ultimately lost 1-4.

Even Michael Vaughan tried to steal credit for England, saying India was playing Bazball when Jaiswal and co. were hammering Bangladesh on day four.

Aakash Chopra praised Team India’s outstanding performance and showed his excitement on social media. Chopra also made a dig at England, stating that they would take credit for India’s fiery batting performance.

“Number 1 Test team on the WTC points table. Can’t wait for the English team to take credit for transforming Indian Test cricket,” Aakash Chopra posted on X (formerly Twitter)

