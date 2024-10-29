Aaqib Javed, who was reportedly in running for the role of Pakistan white-ball head coach role, has reportedly taken his name back from contention. This comes after Gary Kirsten, who was six months into his 2-year contract, resigned with immediate effect on Monday.

According to a PTI report, veteran selector Aaqib Javed and former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq are both being considered as possible candidates for Gary Kirsten as white-ball head coach.

According to the insider: “One option is to let assistant coach Azhar Mahmood continue as interim head coach, but Aaqib or Saqlain could also land the job.”

Aaqib Javed wants a role at the High-Performance Center to groom youngsters

According to reports, Aaqib Javed is not interested in becoming Pakistan’s coach, but rather in mentoring future players, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may name him as Director of High Performance in the next few days.

A senior Pakistani journalist, Saleem Khaliq, posted on his X handle in Urdu, which translates as “Aqib Javed is not interested in becoming a coach. In the past, when Misbah-ul-Haq took on the dual responsibility of selector and coach, Aqib was among his biggest critics. However, he now wishes to guide new players, and the PCB may assign him the role of Director of High Performance in the coming days.”

عاقب جاوید کو کوچ بننے میں ولچسپی نہیں ہے، ماضی میں جب مصباح الحق نے سلیکٹر اور کوچ کی دہری ذمہ داری سنبھالی تھی تب عاقب ان کے بڑے ناقدین میں شامل تھے،وہ نئے کھلاڑیوں کی رہنمائی کرنا چاہتے ہیں، پی سی بی آئندہ چند روز میں انھیں ڈائریکٹر ہائی پرفارمنس کی ذمہ داری سونپ سکتا ہے — Saleem Khaliq (@saleemkhaliq) October 29, 2024

With Kirsten’s departure, the PCB must now choose a replacement coach who is more aligned with their goal for Pakistan cricket. Since Aaqib Javed apparently declined the position, Saqlain Mushtaq has emerged as the frontrunner to become Pakistan’s white-ball head coach.

PCB unhappy with Gary Kirsten’s involvement in Pakistan white-ball team

Meanwhile, the PCB has not issued any formal pronouncements regarding Gary Kirsten’s abrupt resignation, and the former South African cricketer has also been silent on the reasons for his stunning decision to stand down as the white-ball head coach.

According to reports, Kirsten’s resignation was prompted by escalating tensions between him and the PCB over his engagement with Pakistan’s white-ball teams and his teaching method. Kirsten, who signed a two-year deal with great hopes of revamping Pakistan’s white-ball cricket, has reportedly faced criticism for his scant presence in Pakistan.

According to sources, Kirsten spent very little time in Pakistan, with his on-the-ground presence falling far short of the contractually mandated 30 days of vacation. The PCB was upset with him for missing critical white-ball camps, like as summer sessions with the Shaheens and the majority of the Champions Cup.

The board was dissatisfied with Kirsten’s protracted absence from the squad. Kirsten’s inclination for international coaching staff did not align with the PCB’s ideals, especially when the board stripped the coaches of selection authority.

Also Read: Pakistan Finds These Two Contenders To Succeed Gary Kirsten As New White-ball Head Coach