Randy Orton is the most veteran talent out there in the WWE locker room who’s been there for the last two decades. Already considered to be one of the greatest of all time by many, he believes to be wrestling for one more decade which should lead him to accomplish more accolades.

That being said, Randy Orton has addressed possibly making his way to Hollywood and things look negative for him in this aspect. In a recent interview with Adam’s Apple, he talked about making his way to Hollywood. Orton revealed that he’s with United Talent Agency which allows him to regularly participate in auditions and self-tape submissions.

However, Randy Orton isn’t keen on moving to the silver screen as he would have to start from the beginning. Plus, unless he gets a meaty and significant character, he is happy to be spending time at home with his family.

WWE Saudi Arabia New Deal To Host Wrestlemania Or Royal Rumble PLE?

Randy Orton happy to be spending time with family rather than in Hollywood

“I’m up here. I go to acting, I’m down here and like, listen, if someone wants to say, hey, you wanna read to be the next villain in this movie? Sh*t, yeah. But these little parts and stuff they’re throwing at me, it’s like, man, let me just have the time to go home each week to my family, be a father, be a husband, play with my dogs in the yard,” Randy Orton stated.

“I enjoy my off-time so unless it’s a project that is just — I’d be unable to turn it down, I kind of like what I’m doing right now.”

WWE King Of The Ring 2024: Three Wrestlers Advanced To Quarterfinal

After staying out of action in the WWE for nearly 18 months, Randy Orton returned to the WWE, last November. This was the longest time that the Apex Predator of the WWE was on the sidelines but he’s since been back in great shape and admittedly, he wants to carry his career forward for ten more years.

Soon after his return, Randy Orton was on the hunt for the WWE Championship held by Roman Reigns but then he entered a new beef with Logan Paul to produce a fresh matchup at Wrestlemania. For the time being, he’s teaming up with Kevin Owens in a rivalry against Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline.