PBKS vs RCB highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), on Thursday (May 9), thrashed Punjab Kings by 60 runs to register their fourth straight win in IPL 2024. Set a target of 242 runs, PBKS were bowled out for 181 runs in 17 overs. The defeat has also eliminated PBKS from the tournament.

Powerplay (overs 1-6):

Swapnil Singh dismissed Prabhsimran Singh in the very first over before being hit for two fours by Rilee Rossouw.

Rossouw dropped for 13 by Mahipal Lomror in the third over before hitting Mohammed Siraj for three fours and a six in the fourth over.

Jonny Bairstow joins the party in the fifth over by hitting Yash Dayal for two fours and a six but was dismissed by Lockie Ferguson in the final over of the powerplay. He departed for 27 as PBKS finished the powerplay on 75 for 2.

Middle overs (Overs 7-15):

Rossouw completes a 23-ball fifty in the 8th over but failed to convert it into a big score. He was dismissed by Karn Sharma for 61 in the ninth over.

At the end of the tenth over, PBKS were on 114 for 3. Jitesh Sharma was bowled for only 5 by Karn Sharma in the 11th over before Liam Livingstone departed for a duck in the 12th to leave PBKS reeling at 125 for 5.

In the 14th over, Shashank Singh departed for 37 after being run-out thanks to a brilliant throw from Virat Kohli. In the 15th over, Siraj sent back Ashutosh Sharma for 8 to reduce PBKS to 164 for 7.

Death overs (Overs 16-20):

Ferguson dismissed Sam Curran in the 16th over to all but seal PBKS’ fate.

In the 17th over, Siraj takes the remaining two wickets to help RCB bowl out PBKS for 181.

PBKS vs RCB: RCB innings

Earlier in the game, RCB recovered from 43 for 2 in the fifth over to post a huge total of 241/7 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Virat Kohli starred with the bat for RCB, scoring 92 runs off 47 balls while Rajat Patidar smashed 55 off 23 balls.

Powerplay (overs 1-6):

Kohli was dropped for a duck in the very first over bowled by debutant Vidhwath Kaverappa before Faf du Plessis hit two fours.

In the third over, Kaverappa dismissed du Plessis for 9 runs to pick his first IPL wicket and gave PBKS the early breakthrough. On the final ball of the same over, Kohli was dropped again while batting on 10.

Kohli and Will Jacks collect 16 runs from the fourth over bowled by Sam Curran with the former hitting one four and the latter hitting a four and a six.

In the fifth over, Kaverappa struck again to send back Jacks for 12 before Rajat Patidar was dropped on the final ball of the same over. At the end of the powerplay, RCB were on 56 for 2.

Middle overs (Overs 7-15):

Kohli and Patidar hit Kaverappa for a six each in the seventh over. In the next over, Patidar hit Rahul Chahar for three sixes.

Patidar completed a 21-ball fifty in the tenth over before being dismissed by Sam Curran. RCB were on 119 for 3 at the end of the tenth over before rain halted the game for a while.

Kohli gets to his fifty in 32 balls in the 13th over. RCB finished the 15th over on 164 for 3.

Going..Going..GONE! Virat Kohli clobbers that delivery into the stands in grand fashion! 💥 Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/Y5eVp7Q6fN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 9, 2024

Death overs (Overs 16-20):

Kohli and Cameron Green collect 21 runs off the 16th over bowled by Curran.

In the 17th over, Green hit a four and a six off Harshal Patel as RCB reach 200 runs.

In the 18th over, Kohli hit Arshdeep Singh for a four and a six before being dismissed for 92, thus getting out in the 90s for just the second time in the IPL and first time since 2013.

The Punjab Kings bounce back with crucial breakthroughs, especially the big one of Virat Kohli 👏👏#RCB 238/5 with 5 deliveries left Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/9mu2bMjrWV — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 9, 2024

In the 19th over, Green and Dinesh Karthik collect 21 runs against Chahar to take RCB to 238 for 4.

Harshal Patel bowled a brilliant final over, conceding only three runs and taking three wickets.

PBKS vs RCB scorecard: