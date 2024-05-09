Charlotte Flair is dealing with a knee injury suffered in December which is keeping her on the shelf from WWE TV for the time being. Over on social media, she is posting updates from her daily life which possibly includes a lot of travel. Now, it appears that she has changed up her hairstyle in a big way and this could present her in a new avatar when she comes back on TV.

Taking to her Instagram account, Charlotte Flair uploaded a few photos of herself, showing off her new hairstyle. While the full look wasn’t revealed, she was sporting a shorter hairstyle, which is new as fans always spotted her with much longer hair.

“Short or Long???? 💇‍♀️ We went a little shorter, I need your help!!” the caption of the photo read.

WWE NXT: Chelsea Green Possibly Gets New Tag Team Partner On May 7 Episode

CHARLOTTE FLAIR CUT HER HAIR?! 📸 Charlotte’s IG pic.twitter.com/0Vk3fuTBm4 — KG’S Burner Account (@KAIROPRACTOR_) May 8, 2024

We’ll have to wait and see when Charlotte Flair will eventually make a comeback to WWE television but it’s not happening, anytime soon. Previous updates suggested that she isn’t coming back to action until the fall. But now it appears that the hiatus could end earlier than expected, thanks to her dedication to the training sessions.

Update on Charlotte Flair’s comeback to the WWE from injury hiatus

Back at the Wrestlemania 40 weekend, Charlotte Flair sounded optimistic about making a preponed return as she could have run and jumped around for the first time since her injury, that weekend. While she didn’t make it to the ring at the Show of Shows since it’s still in the early phases of recovery, it was stated in a cryptic note that there’s no certainty about the comeback,

“13 weeks out. I ran and jumped for the first time last week. I don’t think I’m gonna make it this weekend but you never know.”

Mandy Rose Willing To Compete In World Bikini Championship Post WWE Exit

It was on the December 8 2023 episode of Friday Night SmackDown where Charlotte Flair faced off Asuka in a singles contest, and it was a one-against-many affair for The Queen with four other Damage CTRL members, present at ringside. There was a spot where the 14-time women’s champion was setting up for a top rope move but she slipped and got caught on the ropes.

While falling, Charlotte Flair ruptured her knees to cause the injury which was later revealed to be a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. This type of injury takes six to nine months to get healed which primarily hinted at a return around October.