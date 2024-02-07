Bio

Jake Roberts is a retired American Professional wrestler who was one of the biggest names in the world of wrestling throughout the 80s and 90s. He has worked on major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and WCW. He also won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

Jake Roberts Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Roberts was 6’5″ and his billed weight was 249 lbs. He was born on May 30, 1955, and currently, the WWE Hall of Famer is 68 year old. He was indeed one of the biggest names in the world of wrestling throughout the 80s and 90s and he is considered one of the most underrated and underutilized professional wrestlers in the history of wrestling.

Jake Roberts: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Jake Roberts Early Life

Roberts was born on May 30, 1955, and currently, the wrestling legend is 68 year old. His father Grizzly Smith was also a famous professional wrestler and was considered to be a tag team specialist. Roberts had a very difficult childhood as he was physically abused by his stepmother when he lived with his father after his grandmother’s death.

Who is Jake Roberts

Jake Roberts is a 68 year old retired American Professional wrestler who is considered one of the biggest legends in the world of professional wrestling. He has worked in major professional wrestling promotions all over the world and won multiple prestigious championships. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 and currently, he is active in All Elite Wrestling as a non wrestling personnel.

Jake Roberts WWE Debut

Roberts made his WWE debut on March 8, 1986 during a house show at Boston Garden. His debut match was against Jose Luis Rivera and Roberts won his first match in WWE. He made his pay per view debut at WrestleMania 2 where he defeated the former NWA United States Heavyweight Champion George Wells.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Roberts started his professional wrestling career back in 1974. During his early days, he mostly worked as a referee and a wrestler as well. He kept on working in Louisiana during the early days of his career. name in Mid-South Wrestling, Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, and Georgia Championship Wrestling are the promotions that gave him his early break.

Various Promotions

Roberts also worked in Stu Hart’s Stampede Wrestling which earned him early success in his career. One of the early and best feuds of his career took place in the mentioned promotion, and it was against the WWE Hall of Famer the Junkyard Dog. The mentioned feud earned him early recognition in the wrestling world and he started to get regular bookings on various promotions.

NWA Territories

In 1983 he became a household name in the world of wrestling and he was working on the NWA territories regularly. One of his best feuds took place in 1984 against Ron Garvin and it was for the NWA World Television Championship. He defeated Garvin to win the NWA World Television Championship once in the mentioned year. It was his second title win.

WCCW

In the same year, he also started working in World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW) which was one of the top promotions during the time. One of the best feuds from his WCCW career was against the Von Erichs; the co owners of the promotion. He did not spend a very long time in the promotion but he was already an established name in the wrestling world by the time.

Joining WWE

In 1986, he joined the World Wrestling Federation for the first time in his career. WWE fans were really excited about the new signing of the promotion. He mostly worked as a heel throughout his first run in WWE and he had multiple top feuds with some of the biggest names of the promotion. He was extremely entertaining to watch.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Jake Roberts, Jake “The Snake” Roberts Jake Roberts Nick Names The Snake Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Jake Roberts Height 6’5” Jake Roberts Weight 249 lbs. Relationship Status Divorced Jake Roberts Net Worth $500,000 Jake Roberts Eye Color Brown Hair Color Brown Wrestling Debut 1974 Mentor * Jake Roberts Signature Moves Swinging Knee Lift, Gutbuster Finishing Move(s) DDT Theme Song / Jake Roberts Song / Jake Roberts Music Snake Bit Catchphrases *

Jake Roberts Net Worth & Salary

Roberts was one of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling throughout the 80s and early 90s. But unfortunately, his net worth is pretty low compared to the other legends of wrestling. According to reports from various media sources, his current net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $500,000. There is no confirmation on how much he earns from AEW as his salary at this moment.

Jake Roberts Family

Roberts was born on May 30, 1955 in Gainesville, Texas. Roberts had a very difficult childhood. His father was famous professional wrestler Grizzly Smith. He stated that his mother was only 13 year old when he was born. He lived with his grandmother during his childhood. But after her death, he was forced to live with his father and his stepmother. He was sexually and physically abused by his stepmother during his childhood.

Championships and Accomplishments

Roberts is considered one of the most underrated wrestlers in the history of professional wrestling. He won multiple championships from all over the world of wrestling but he could never win any championships in major promotions like WWE or WCW. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the class of 2014.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2014) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AWN World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) AWF Puerto Rico Heavyweight Championship (1 time) BBOW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Cauliflower Alley Club – Wrestling Award (2013) NWA National Television Championship (1 time), NWA World Television Championship (Georgia version) (2 times), One Night Tournament (1984) Mid-South Louisiana Heavyweight Championship (1 time), Mid-South North American Heavyweight Championship (2 times), Mid-South Television Championship (1 time), Mid-South Television Championship Tournament (1986) PWF Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Mike Blade Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Inspirational Wrestler of the Year (1996), Ranked No. 23 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1991, Ranked No. 100 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the “PWI Years” in 2003 Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum – Class of 2020 SMW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Stampede North American Heavyweight Championship (1 time) NWA World Six-Man Tag Team Championship (Texas version) (1 time) – with Chris Adams and Gino Hernandez, WCCW Television Championship (1 time) Records Two times NWA World Television Championship

Personal life & Lifestyle

One of the biggest signatures and symbols about Roberts had always been snakes. He used to carry huge pythons to the ring during his matches and he even left them over his opponents. It earned him the nickname “The Snake.” One of the most famous moments of his career was a Snake he carried to the ring and bit Randy Savage inside the ring during their match.

Personal Information Table

Jake Roberts Real Name / Full Name Aurelian Smith Jr. Birth Date May 30, 1955 Jake Roberts Age 68 Relationship Status Divorced Zodiac Sign Gemini Birthplace Gainesville, Texas Nationality American Hometown Gainesville, Texas School/College/University Not known Educational Qualification Not known Religion Christianity Jake Roberts Ethnicity White Current Residence Pompano Beach, Florida Hobbies Fishing Jake Roberts Tattoo *

Movies and TV Shows

Roberts always wanted to be a professional wrestler and acting was not his career of choice. He still appeared in a number of movies and television series mostly as guest stars. He also appeared on wrestling related documentaries. There is a documentary titled The Resurrection of Jake the Snake released in 2015 which was based on Roberts’ life.

Jake Roberts Wife

Robert Scott married three times in total during his lifetime but unfortunately, none of his marriages survived. His first wife was Karen Rauschuber whom he married in 1974 during his teenage. Their marriage survived for 12 years and they got divorced in 1986. He married Cheryl Hagood in 1990 and they got divorced in 1998. He married Judy Lynn in 2006 and got divorced in 2020 after 14 years. Currently, Robert is living alone.

Success in WWE and Other Promotions

Various Feuds in WWE

Roberts spent a total of 6 years in his first run in WWE and his first proper feud in the promotion was against “The Dragon” Ricky Steamboat. The duo faced each other on multiple occasions and they presented some excellent matches together. This rivalry became pretty personal when Steamboat’s family got involved into it.

Roberts also had multiple other top feuds with some of the biggest names of the promotion like Andre The Giant and the Undertaker. Speaking of the Undertaker the Dead Man was the final rival of Roberts before he left the promotion in 1992. The duo even had an excellent match together at WrestleMania VIII. Roberts was Undertaker’s second WrestleMania opponent on the path of his iconic streak.

Career in WCW

In 1992 he left WWE and joined WCW for the first time in his career and he spent a short time period in the promotion. He had some excellent rivalries and matches with some of the biggest names of the promotion like Sting and Nikita Koloff. He was one of the big money signings of the promotion during the time but his run in the promotion was very short.

Return to WWE

In 1996 he returned to WWE and had a short run of around a year. He also had a number of feuds with some of the top names like Jerry Lawler. He participated in the Royal Rumble match of 1997 from which he was eliminated by Stone Cold Steve Austin. In 1997 he left WWE and he never worked in the promotion regularly after that.

Final Days

From 1999 he remained active on the independent circuit for nearly two decades. He also worked on various other big promotions like ECW and TNA Wrestling. He made sporadic appearances in WWE as well as being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014. Currently, he is active on All Elite Wrestling promotion as a special advisor in AEW’s community outreach program.

Iconic Quotes From Jake Roberts

“I’m not really into religion, OK. I saw a lot of things I did not like when I got into organized religion. I think a lot of people abuse it, I think a lot of people use it, I think a lot of people make it what they want. And me, my faith and my relationship with God is very personal. And it’s not anybody’s damn business how we talk.”

“There is this great, great wrestler, who never really got an opportunity to be a star, named Len Denton: he was a masked guy called The Grappler. He was one of my favorite guys to ever wrestle, and it was just a tremendous pleasure to step in the ring with him.”

“I went to visit my father to tell him that I was going to go to college and become an architect – that was my dream. I was like, yeah I graduated from school, but it’s not like you showed up for that. But all he was worried about is whether or not I wanted money from him.”

“My dream is to leave this business on my own terms, and if it were my terms, I would love to do the Royal Rumble. I would love to do Wrestle Mania in New Orleans, because I had so many matches there over the years working for Mid-South. I was in the ring with Muhammad Ali in the Superdome. To close it there would be great.”

“It’s the sad thing about entertainment: it’s not always about who is the best. Jake The Snake had a horrible time playing politics. I never had a belt; didn’t need one. They tried to put me against Hogan twice, but when the people chanted for me, when they chanted for the DDT, that was the end of that. They couldn’t ruin their marketing.”

“To be allowed to come back to WWE is the greatest gift that’s ever been given to me. Back in the day, I never appreciated what WWE had given me, because I was in too much disarray and too confused about my own life. I let opportunities foolishly slip through my hands.”

“A child’s hope is that your father comes riding in on that white stallion and saves them. You can’t make somebody love you the way you want them to love you, it’s not a Leave it to Beaver type world. This isn’t television. Life’s a lot more cruel than that.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Jake Roberts

Roberts was one of the top stars of the wrestling world throughout the 80s and 90s and he had multiple top feuds with some of the biggest names in the wrestling world during his time. One of his early and best rivals was former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Ron Garvin. The duo mostly feuded for the NWA World Television Championship.

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat was his first rival in WWE and the duo had multiple excellent matches together. Robots at other excellent feuds in WWE with the likes of Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, and Rick Rude. His final and one of the best rivals in WWE was the Undertaker. He even faced the Dead Man at WrestleMania VIII in a losing effort.

Jake Roberts Injury

Much like most of the professional wrestlers, Roberts also had to go through multiple injuries throughout his career. He even had health issues. One of the worst injuries of his career was from 1987 when he was having a match with his fellow WWE Hall of Famer The Honky Tonk Man. He was hit with a guitar by Honky and the guitar shot accidentally injured him. While talking with WrestlingNewsCo, Roberts talked about this injury;

“Yes, that was my worst injury,” Roberts said. “Definitely. Damn near killed me … [He hit me] with a solid one … It nearly killed me, man. My body went into shock immediately, and I just kind of floated around in a daze. I was still able to get up, move, but I was in a daze the whole time because my body went into shock when I got hit.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Other Details

Roberts has appeared in loads of wrestling video games as playable characters. His first appearance was in the first ever WWE video game which was Micro League Wrestling released back in 1987. He has also appeared in other top wrestling video games like WWF Superstars 2 and WWF WrestleMania: Steel Cage Challenge. He is also a playable character in the latest installment in the WWE video game series which is WWE 2k23.

Jake Roberts Salary Not known Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Jake Roberts Social Media Accounts

Jake Roberts is active on Instagram from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of him on Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 166K people. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. Jake Roberts Instagram.

Jake Roberts Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 2CW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) AAA 3 (30.00%) 1 (10.00%) 6 (60.00%) AIW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) AJPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) ECW 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) HOW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) JCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) JCW (NJ) 8 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) MACW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NEW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 5 (71.43%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (28.57%) NWA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NWA/BTA (Dallas) 2 (50.00%) 1 (25.00%) 1 (25.00%) PWG 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) PWS 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) SMW 3 (50.00%) 3 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCCW 3 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (50.00%) WCW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) World Wrestling Legends 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestleReunion 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WWF 185 (71.43%) 11 (4.25%) 63 (24.32%) WXw 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TOTAL 223 (69.47%) 16 (4.98%) 82 (25.55%)

Jake Roberts Manager

Despite being a solo wrestler throughout his career, Roberts had been managed by multiple top professional managers throughout his career. He had been managed by the likes of Alice Cooper who managed him at WrestleMania III, Paul Ellering, Jimmy Hart, Paul Jones, Sherri Martel, and Kevin Sullivan. He was even managed by his second wife Cheryl Roberts.

FAQS

Q. When did Jake Roberts start wrestling?

A. Jake Roberts started working in 1974

Q. How tall is Jake Roberts in feet?

A. Jake Roberts is 6’5” tall in feet

Q. Who is Jake Roberts manager?

A. Jake Roberts had been managed by various top wrestling managers like Jimmy Hart and Sherry Martel

Q. What is current Jake Roberts song?

A. Jake Roberts uses the song ‘Snake Bit’

Q. Who is Jake Roberts mother?

A. Jake Roberts’s mother was Paula Lorene Smith

Q. Who is Jake Roberts father?

A. Jake Roberts’s father was famous professional wrestler Grizzly Smith

Q. Who is currently Jake Roberts girlfriend?

A. Jake Roberts is currently single

Q. Who is Jake Roberts brother?

A. Jake Roberts’ brother Michael Smith aka Sam Houston is also a famous professional wrestler

Q. How much is Jake Roberts worth?

A. Jake Roberts’s net worth is something around $500,000

Q. How many times Jake Roberts won the NWA World Television title?

A. Jake Roberts had been a two times NWA World Television Championship