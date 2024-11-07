Aaron Finch, former Australia white-ball captain, has come in support of Rohit Sharma after Sunil Gavaskar slammed the Indian captain on reports of him missing the first Test in Perth against Australia in the upcoming five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series.

Recently, PTI reported that Rohit Sharma might miss either the first or second Test against Australia as he and his wife Ritika are expecting their second child during that period.

Sunil Gavaskar recently created a debate by stating that if Rohit Sharma is unable to join the Indian cricket squad in time for the next five-match Test series starting on November 22 in Perth, the BCCI should give over the captaincy to Jasprit Bumrah for the entire series.

The renowned batsman Gavaskar has stated that Rohit must play in the much-anticipated Test series if he misses the commencement of the high-stakes assignment on Australian soil.

Sunil Gavaskar had said on Sports Tak: “I have been reading that Rohit Sharma might not play the first two Tests of the Australia series. I feel that, in that case, the selection committee should appoint Jasprit Bumrah the captain of the side for the entire Australia tour, and tell Rohit Sharma that you will participate as a player in this series.”

Rohit Sharma will captain India in the BGT 2024-25 series, the first time India will play 5 Tests in Australia since 1991-92.

Aaron Finch urges Rohit Sharma to stay home to experience beautiful moments of childbirth with his wife

Former Australian captain Aaron Finch, on the other hand, did not mince words in his disagreement with Sunil Gavaskar’s point of view on the subject. Finch promptly dismissed Gavaskar’s offer, claiming that Rohit Sharma remains the sole leader of the Indian cricket team, even if he requires time off for personal reasons.

The former Australian opener believes Rohit’s absence in the first Test should not prompt a change in leadership for the entire five-match Test series in Australia.

Aaron Finch believes that it is critical to allow Rohit to manage his responsibilities as a husband and parent without questioning his leadership and that any interim fill-in role should be kept temporary for the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Aaron Finch said on ESPNCricinfo’s Around the Wicket podcast: “I disagree with Sunny on that totally. Rohit Sharma is the captain of the Indian cricket team. If you need to stay at home because your wife’s going to have a baby, that’s such a beautiful moment, and you take all the time that you need in that regard.”

