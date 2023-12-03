AB de Villiers Expects Star Indian Batter Virat Kohli To Play SA20 League After His Retirement From International Cricket

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

AB de Villiers Expects Star Indian Batter Virat Kohli To Play SA20 League After His Retirement From International Cricket

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 3, 2023 at 1:28 PM

AB de Villiers Expects Star Indian Batter Virat Kohli To Play SA20 League After His Retirement From International Cricket

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers wants to see his former IPL teammate and star Indian batter Virat Kohli playing the SA 20 league after he is done with International cricket. Being one of the most in-demand players globally, Virat Kohli draws a wider audience to the game.

The SA20 League in South Africa has signed some of the top players in the globe. With so many IPL franchise owners owning teams in the Rainbow Nation, many people are wondering if SA20 can still attract well-known Indian players to play in the league when they retire.

According to the regulations of BCCI, a player who hasn’t fully severed ties with the BCCI isn’t allowed to compete in a T20 competition outside of India.

Speaking in an interview with India Today, AB de Villiers wants to see Virat Kohli playing the SA20 league after his retirement and feels that would be good for the league, which has attracted a wide range of fans in the first season of the T20 league

AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers Credits: Twitter

“Definitely, Virat. Get Virat over there. Hopefully, as soon as he’s done with his career, come and play one season in the BetWay SA 20. That would be amazing,” Ab de Villiers said.

With his outstanding performance, Virat Kohli won the title of Player of the Tournament in the 2023 ODI World Cup. He broke the record for most runs scored by a batter in a single World Cup edition with an astounding 765 runs in 11 innings. Kohli amassed 7263 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 237 games.

I Would Absolutely Love To See Myself In The RCB – Ab de Villiers

AB de Villiers stated that he would like to stay involved with Royal Challengers Bangalore in some capacity going forward, given his extensive background as a player for the franchise in the Indian Premier League and his close relationship with the Bangalore fan base.

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli
AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

“I hope so. I mean, my heart is with the RCB. I’ve played there for many, many years. I’ve got a very good connection with the fans of Bangalore, and I’ll always be appreciative of all the support and love over the years.

“I can’t guarantee anything, but I would absolutely love to see myself in the RCB colours again in the future,” AB de Villiers added.

In 2011, AB de Villiers was signed up by Royal Challengers Bangalore and he went on to become one of the greatest players for the Bengaluru-based franchise. He played 11 seasons for RCB. The South African legend had helped RCB make it to the playoffs five times. He also helped RCB qualify for the IPL final twice.

Tagged:

AB de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli

Related Article
AB de Villiers Expects Star Indian Batter Virat Kohli To Play SA20 League After His Retirement From International Cricket
AB de Villiers Expects Star Indian Batter Virat Kohli To Play SA20 League After His Retirement From International Cricket

Dec 3, 2023, 1:28 PM

SA vs IND: The Eye Contact With The Opposition And Being A Bit Verbal With Everyone &#8211; AB de Villiers Opens Up On His Expectation From Virat Kohli In South Africa Series
SA vs IND: The Eye Contact With The Opposition And Being A Bit Verbal With Everyone – AB de Villiers Opens Up On His Expectation From Virat Kohli In South Africa Series

Dec 3, 2023, 1:15 PM

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Is Always Full Of Surprises, Maybe He Has Got Three More To Go &#8211; Ab de Villiers On CSK Skipper&#8217;s Retention
IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Is Always Full Of Surprises, Maybe He Has Got Three More To Go – Ab de Villiers On CSK Skipper’s Retention

Nov 30, 2023, 1:18 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: It&#8217;s A New Generation And You Can&#8217;t Really Compare The Numbers &#8211; AB de Villiers On Virat Kohli Equaling Sachin Tendulkar&#8217;s Record
ODI World Cup 2023: It’s A New Generation And You Can’t Really Compare The Numbers – AB de Villiers On Virat Kohli Equaling Sachin Tendulkar’s Record

Nov 11, 2023, 10:49 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: If He Bats For 45 Minutes, It&#8217;s Game Over &#8211; AB de Villiers Names A Game Changer Going Into Knockout Stage
ODI World Cup 2023: If He Bats For 45 Minutes, It’s Game Over – AB de Villiers Names A Game Changer Going Into Knockout Stage

Nov 10, 2023, 1:52 PM

Very Intimidating I Would Say For All Teams For The Rest Of This World Cup &#8211; AB de Villiers Hails Rohit Sharma For His Brilliance In The Ongoing ODI World Cup
Very Intimidating I Would Say For All Teams For The Rest Of This World Cup – AB de Villiers Hails Rohit Sharma For His Brilliance In The Ongoing ODI World Cup

Oct 26, 2023, 10:29 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy