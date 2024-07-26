The pace bowling all-rounder of the Indian team, Venkatesh Iyer had a fabulous time in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He smashed 370 runs in 14 innings, at an average of 46.25 and a strike rate of nearly 160 to help the franchise in securing their third trophy of the league.

Two years ago, he made his debut for India in the 50-over game in South Africa, where Venkatesh Iyer featured in two games, collecting 24 runs at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 60. He bowled five overs across those two games, but couldn’t celebrate a single wicket.

With a lot of ODIs to come in the upcoming years and the next 50-over World Cup being scheduled in South Africa, India will need a pace bowling all-rounder and it will be great to have a left-handed batting option just like Venkatesh Iyer.

Venkatesh Iyer signs for this team for the One-day Cup and County Championship

The 29-year-old all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has been part of the red-ball domestic format too, where he has collected 1132 runs in 32 innings, at an average of 37.73 at a strike rate of over 65, with the help of 10 half-centuries and one century, at a best score of 135.

With the ball in hand too, he also picked up 15 wickets at an average of over 33. He has signed a five-week contract for the Lancashire team in the English season before he makes his return to the Duleep Trophy, which is going to take place in September.

Venkatesh Iyer tries to make an impression in the County stint and the domestic games, to also make a comeback in the Indian team, having made his last international appearance in early 2022 when he faced Sri Lanka in a home T20I series.

It has been quite regular for the Indian team players to be part of the county games in the off-season, as their overseas members. Later, Ajinkya Rahane too signed for the Leicestershire team and celebrated a phenomenal fifty in the very first game of the season.

Indore-born Venkatesh Iyer has smashed 1458 runs in List-A games, at an average of 44.18 and a strike rate of over 100 with four half-centuries and five hundreds, at a best score of 198, besides picking up 23 wickets at an economy of 5.46.

In a statement released by the club, the veteran informed about his excitement to head over to England and be part of the county cricket for the first time in his career, as he would be looking forward to emulating the likes of former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Farokh Engineer-all of whom had been part of the club at some point of their career.

‘I am incredibly excited to head over to England and to have the opportunity to play county cricket for the first time in my career. Lancashire is a very historic county with a long history of welcoming Indian players to their club.’ Venkatesh Iyer expressed in a statement released by ‘Lancashire Cricket’. ‘I am looking forward to emulating the likes of Farokh Engineer, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, and most recently, Washington Sundar in wearing the Red Rose colors at Emirates Old Trafford.’

He looked forward to entertaining the fans with his aggressive batting and achieved their target this summer.

‘To test my skills in both one-day and first-class cricket in English conditions is going to really benefit my game. I hope that I can entertain the fans and help my Lancashire teammates to achieve their targets in both formats this summer.’ The all-rounder remarked.

The director of the club, Mark Chilton has expressed his satisfaction to add the experience of Iyer for the five weeks in the team.

‘Venkatesh will add experience to a young side during the One-Day Cup, whilst providing an explosive batting option in the middle-order and another seam bowler that we can turn to with the ball.’ Chilton observed.

Lancashire is at the seventh position in the County Championship tale and will face Surrey in their next game at the Kennington Oval in London.