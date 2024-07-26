Over a year ago, John Cena fueled things up about WWE bringing Wrestlemania to London during the 2023 Money in the Bank Premium live event that went down in that city. The fans of the United Kingdom are often touted as the most passionate in the professional wrestling genre and they deserve to experience the Biggest Event of the Year on their soil.

WWE has been consistent in holding PLEs on international soil and they have also been open to taking Wrestlemania outside the United States territory. A few months ago, rumors broke out that Saudi Arabia could hold the biggest PLE of the year alongside events like the Royal Rumble. Now, London could also be in the race to host such a big-scale show after the concerned officials appeared in a recent meeting.

WWE Premium Live Event: No Mercy And Halloween Havoc 2024 Officially Announced

London Mayor Sadiq Khan recently met with WWE CCO Triple H and WWE President Nick Khan to discuss the potential of holding a Wrestlemania show in London. A press release regarding the meeting was also given where Sadiq expressed optimism about bringing the ambition of the Show of Shows to his city.

Summerslam 2024: Dominik To Play Pivotal Role In WWE PLE Title Match?

Officials sounded hopeful about Wrestlemania coming to London

Nick Khan and Triple H also sounded positive on the meeting, with Nick Khan noting that WWE shares the desire to host a major show in the city. While Wrestlemania was not name-dropped by him, he intended to host a major premium live event in London.

“I am delighted to have met with WWE Hall of Famer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan today to discuss how we can work to make London WrestleMania’s first international destination,” stated Sadiq Khan.

WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque added that WWE and London have a long history. Touting WWE’s recent international outings, he showed optimism that London could be their next destination,

“This year alone WWE has taken record-breaking events around the world to Australia, France, Scotland, Saudi Arabia, and Canada – the appetite from the fans is there, and the excitement from the Mayor and his team in London is palpable.”

For now, Wrestlemania 41 is confirmed to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.