Following her exit from the WWE, Ronda Rousey was quite vocal about being unhappy under the previous leadership in the company. With Vince McMahon being in charge of things, the former champion grew bad blood with the management which ultimately led to the aforementioned departure. It further led to a potential return to the UFC which isn’t possible given she’s getting ready to welcome a baby.

Appearing at the San Diego Comic-Con, Ronda Rousey has announced that she is expecting her second child. One of the female icons of the sports entertainment industry shared the exciting news on Thursday while appearing at a pane on the show while also flaunting her baby bump.

Ronda Rousey has been a mom to her 2-year-old daughter La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō with her husband, former UFC fighter Travis Browne. She is also a stepmom to Browne’s two sons from a previous marriage. Admittedly, the UFC Hall of Famer wants to have a big family and hence, returning to the WWE or UFC ring isn’t a priority for her for the time being.

Ronda Rousey and Browne got married in Browne’s home state of Hawaii in August 2017 and welcomed La’akea in September 2021. In June of this year, she spoke with People Magazine and shared some details about her daughter La’akea to become a tough girl. The little one scraped her knee without crying so much,

“Oh, she’s definitely going to be tough. She doesn’t respond to pain so much. The world isn’t ready for this little girl.”

Update on Ronda Rousey’s released graphic novel

Ronda Rousey originally appeared at the Comic-Con to reveal her new graphic novel via Kickstarter to raise $20,000. Written by the former US Olympian, this graphic novel will be edited by former Editor in Chief of Marvel Axel Alonso, and with art from “Avengers” and “The Flash” artist Mike Deodato Jr.

Deodato and Ronda Rousey’s martial arts backgrounds have been inspiring enough to “create the most accurate and action-packed fight scenes in comics.” The protagonist character is an assassin with the codename, “Mom” who stashes her weapons in a fake baby bump, but she then becomes pregnant herself.

Ronda Rousey’s last WWE match took place almost a year ago at SummerSlam 2023 where she lost to her former tag team partner Shayna Baszler in a mixed martial arts match. She performed three more matches after leaving the WWE with the final appearance coming at Tony Khan’s ROH on HonorClub alongside longtime friend Marina Shafir in 2023 November.