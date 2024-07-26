Wasim Jaffer is reportedly set to join the Punjab Kings (PBKS) as their new head coach ahead of IPL 2025. He will replace Trevor Bayliss at the helm whose two-year contract ended with IPL 2024. Reports are stating that the PBKS management is unlikely to renew the contract.

PBKS finished 8th and 9th respectively under Trevor Bayliss’ coaching and Shikhar Dhawan’s captaincy. Dhawan, meanwhile, missed a lot of matches in both IPL 2023 and 2024 due to injuries and is also likely not to be retained by the franchise.

Bayliss has numerous achievements to his name, including successful experiences with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and England in the past, but his recent seasons in franchise cricket have been forgettable. A disappointing couple of seasons with PBKS is just the tip of the iceberg; the famed coach also struggled with the Sydney Thunder during the same period.

Bayliss joins the list of off-season coaching departures. Many players have recently left their teams for a variety of reasons, including Gautam Gambhir and Ricky Ponting. If reports are to be believed, more exits are likely.

Wasim Jaffer to begin his third coaching stint with Punjab Kings in IPL

Wasim Jaffer formerly worked for PBKS as the batting coach during the 2019-21 cycle and subsequently as a batting consultant for the 2023 season. In his first stint, he left on his own before the 2022 mega auction, while the second time around, he was released by the franchise before the 2024 season.

PBKS’ continuous struggle has worsened in recent years, with the team finishing eighth and ninth under Bayliss’ reign. With a huge auction approaching, the brand faces a significant challenge in assembling a solid core capable of turning its fortunes around.

Jaffer, who has played 31 Tests for India, will face a difficult assignment because the Punjab Kings, one of the IPL’s eight founding members, have failed to reach the playoffs for 10 consecutive seasons, dating back to the 2014 edition, when they made their solitary appearance in the IPL final.

In IPL 2024, PBKS remained hot and cold throughout the tournament. On the one side, they had the most successful run chase in T20 cricket, chasing down 262 at Eden Gardens against the Kolkata Knight Riders and defeating five-time champion Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk, but they failed to generate momentum.

Punjab Kings’ dismal home performance didn’t assist their chances either. Punjab Kings won only one of their seven home games this season, five of which were played in their new stadium in Mullanpur and two in Dharamshala.

