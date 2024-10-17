The game of cricket looks beautiful when two greats bat together in the same fashion, acknowledging each other. Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers are the same, as they have shared a close relationship, between themselves for a long time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

With Ab de Villiers being inducted into the list of ICC Hall of Fame, his close friend has hailed him as the ‘most talented cricketer’ he has played with by penning an open letter, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has released.

“You are thoroughly deserving of your place – after all, the Hall of Fame is a representation of your impact on the game, and yours has been truly unique. People have always spoken about your ability, and rightly so. You are the most talented cricketer I have played with, the absolute number one.” Kohli addressed a letter on Ab De Villiers, who averages over 50 in the two longer formats of the game and strikes at over 135 in the shortest one.

Both of them shared the same dressing room for 11 years from 2011, as the former Indian captain paid tribute to the legendary South African batter, having batted together multiple times in the heat of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Virat looked back at the game when a struggling Ab de Villiers smashed Sunil Narine for a 94-meter-long six out of the park, which displayed how firm he was on his self-belief.

“You had a crazy amount of belief that you could execute whatever you wanted to on a cricket field, and you normally did. That is why you ended up being so special. We were chasing 184 (for RCB in 2016). You played and missed a couple and told me during a timeout that you weren’t picking him too well. I felt I was, so I remember telling you to give me the strike, and I would try and hit boundaries off him.” The former Indian cricket penned down in the letter.

He wrote how he would have tried to get off the strike had he lacked the belief in someone, but the former Proteas captain smashed the over boundary without even picking the ball, which summed up the nature and caliber of the veteran.

Virat Kohli shares a special bond with Ab de Villiers

The wicket-keeper batter holds the record of the fastest-ever men’s ODI century besides winning multiple ICC Men’s ODI Player of the Year awards. He was also a very regular member of the ICC Test Team of the Year selection for as many as four occasions.

In 2008, Ab de Villiers creamed an unbeaten 106-run knock in a five-hour stay in their successful 414-run chase against Australia, while in the 2012 trip, he blocked 220 balls for his 33, helping his side draw a Test match. Kohli, however, has looked back at his effort in 2015 during the Delhi Test.

“Everyone remembers your attacking shots but, you would adapt to the situation. Take 2015, in Delhi, when you faced 297 balls and made 43 trying to save the Test match.” The former RCB captain wrote in the letter. “There must have been a temptation at some stage to think ‘I’ve faced 200 balls; I need to hit a boundary’. But once you locked yourself into what the situation required, you just kept going on and on.”

The former Indian captain also hailed the positive mindset in the middle of the experienced South Africa, with whom Virat had some incredible spells of running between the wickets. When Ab de Villiers retired from international cricket, he was the second run-getter for the side under Jacques Kallis.

“A lot of players can have impressive numbers but very few have an impact on the psyche of those watching. For me, that is the highest value you can have as a cricketer, and that is what makes you so special. You are in the Hall of Fame for the impact you have left on the game, and I don’t think there is anything more special for a cricketer than to have that honor.” Virat Kohli concluded.