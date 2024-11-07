AB de Villiers, former South Africa cricketer and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Hall of Famer has revealed the four players that RCB must go for in the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction. RCB retained only three players ahead of the deadline before the IPL 2025 auction that will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25.

Royal Challengers Bangalore has retained Virat Kohli as their first selection for a staggering Rs 21 crore. They also agreed to keep Indian batsman Rajat Patidar for Rs 11 crore. Uncapped left-arm bowler Yash Dayal, who shined throughout the IPL 2024 season, was retained for Rs 5 crore before the big auction.

During the forthcoming auction, RCB can buy back former players with three Right to Match (RTM) cards. They did not keep any overseas players, leaving stars such as Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Cameron Green available. Mohammed Siraj is one major stakeholder that RCB might target with an RTM in the auction.

Ravi Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar: AB de Villiers’ pick for RCB in IPL 2025 mega auction

AB de Villiers stated that RCB requires a formidable bowling attack for the IPL 2025 season. De Villiers believed that RCB’s first choices should be Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He also mentioned that the team could bid for Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

“My four priority players are Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Ravi Ashwin. We can make a plan with the rest of the money we have left in the auction. If you can’t get Rabada, I get hold of Mohammed Shami. If you can’t get him, get hold of Arshdeep Singh. So there’s lots of options,” de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

“We don’t need a trophy. Forget about the trophy. We need a team that understands the Chinnaswamy, who are street smart, who can bowl to plans, who can play to plans, who has got a very good understanding about the game of cricket,” he noted.

Just get Yuzi back: AB de Villiers says RCB should’ve never released the leggie

AB de Villiers stated that the RCB can retain players that can help them win titles. However, he highlighted that having only Virat Kohli is insufficient, and the squad requires more players who are suited to the conditions at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“The good news is we still have Virat. And we didn’t spend too much with the retentions. There’s a lot in the bank still, which I’m very happy about. Let’s just get Yuzi back at RCB where he belongs. He should never have left,” AB de Villiers said.

RCB retained only two uncapped players and now enters the big auction with a healthy budget. After deducting the salary of its three retained players, the Bengaluru franchise has Rs 83 crore available from the overall Rs 120 crore ceiling to create the remainder of its roster.

Also Read: Ricky Ponting Picks Potential Leading Wicket-taker In BGT 2024-25!!