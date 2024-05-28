Kevin Pietersen has urged the online fan clubs to stop abusing Ambati Rayudu after the Englishman called the former India cricketer a joker in the post-match conversation after the IPL 2024 final on Sunday.

Rayudu has sparked outrage among fans for mocking Virat Kohli and RCB. Following the completion of the Indian Premier League, Rayudu made a subtle jab at Virat Kohli, claiming that amassing a lot of runs every season does not ensure an IPL victory. Rayudu went on to say that RCB needed to have more faith in its young players rather than relying just on Kohli.

Pietersen and Matthew Hayden, commentating on the same panel, chastised Rayudu for his comments and cited examples of how RCB had shown faith in young players and players like Rajat Patidar had begun to rise up.

During the same exchange, Pietersen had called Rayudu a ‘joker’ after the former India cricketer had changed his clothes from orange to blue after SRH lost the final of the tournament.

“Thank you for bringing out the fact that he changed from orange to blue,” said host Mayanti Langer. “I’ve at least held firm. I wore it and I owned it,” said Pietersen pointing out towards his purple dress. “You are a joker, always a joker,” Pietersen further went on to say. Meanwhile, the former India batter asserted that he was only supporting good cricket. “I am supporting both the teams. I am supporting good cricket,” responded Rayudu.

No way Kevin Pietersen called Ambati Rayudu a Joker on live TV.#IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/LYigudOhig — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) May 27, 2024

Please Stop it: Kevin Pietersen on abuse towards Ambati Rayudu

Former England captain and middle-order batter Kevin Pietersen has stated calling Ambati Rayudu a joker during a post-match show in the IPL 2024 final. This led to a score of abuse for Rayudu on social media where cricket fans called him out over the alleged agenda.

In a latest statement, Pietersen suggested to have been surprised by how a banter has turned into an abuse against Rayudu.

“This tribalism with/against Indian players on social media needs to slow down! Ambati Rayudu and I were messing around after the IPL final and all of a sudden that banter has turned into an avalanche of abuse towards Ambati. PLEASE stop it?” Pietersen posted on X.

Come on guys! This tribalism with/against Indian players on social media needs to slow down! Example – @RayuduAmbati and I were messing around after the IPL final and all of sudden that banter has turned into an avalanche of abuse towards Ambati. PLEASE stop it? 🙏🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 28, 2024

Several previous and current cricketers have suffered backlash from fans on social media this season. Apart from Rayudu, Hardik Pandya has been relentlessly pursued since taking over as captain of MI.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir Made Up His Mind To Rejoin KKR After Visiting ‘Mannat’

