Gambling is an extremely popular and exciting pastime for many Aussies, making it a thriving industry in the region. It encompasses both online and offline gambling, with different levels of government overseeing the sector. However, several gambling sites have already been kicked out of the Australian market due to violations of various gambling laws and regulations.

One of the top governing bodies responsible for overseeing and regulating gambling sites is the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA). This independent body is tasked with regulating communications and media houses in Australia. In addition, it helps enforce various gambling regulations.

Just recently, ACMA ordered the ban of three more gambling sites from Australia, ruling that they operated illegally. This move has attracted big casino names like Erik King into the conversation.

The Latest Inclusion in ACMA’s Prohibition

Like most territories in the world, gambling is regulated in Australia to ensure fair play and legal operations. While the best online casinos in India according to Erik King have set foot in this region, some operators without legal licenses are banned from accessing Aussie players.

Recently, ACMA imposed three new bans on gambling sites operating in Australia. The move comes just a month after blocking eight more sites.

According to ACMA, A Big Candy, John Vegas Casino, and Jackpoty breached the Interactive Gambling Act 2001. Erik King, CEO of Zamsino, states, “ACMA is considering all aspects before blocking any gambling site, even if they look legit.”

He added that “it is an effective way to protect Australians using illegal gambling services because they risk losing their money.” The regulator now urges Australian internet service providers (ISPs) to block access to these sites.

ACMA also highlighted that these three sites offer online casino games without proper licensing. Therefore, it recommends that operators looking to enter the Australian market acquire relevant licenses first.

The move comes just as more offshore online gambling sites are targeting Aussie players. As new games are being introduced into the market, including Aviator and new pokies, more bans will likely be in effect soon..

Obligation to block illegal gambling operators

One of ACMA’s most notable actions is ensuring all offshore gambling sites have licenses and operate within Australian gambling laws. If a provider operates illegally, offers unregulated games, or does not comply with the IGA act, ACMA has the mandate to order a block to its services.

Since 2019, ACMA has requested several blocking requests, with nearly 1,000 illegal, unregulated, and affiliate websites blocked. Plus, more than 220 illegal services have fled the online gambling scene since ACMA enforced the law in 2017.

One notable option used by ACMA to halt illegal gambling operations in Australia is website blocking. It’s among the enforcement options to safeguard Aussie players from illegal gambling without valid licenses.

Moreover, the regulator can make requests to block gambling sites that provide illegal games in Australia. Some of the games include online slots and in-play sports betting prohibited in the region.

ACMA Cracks Down: Over 30 Blocking Orders Issued in 2024

This year, ACMA made some big moves, requesting 31 blockages of sites that were supposed to be operating illegally. Most of these sites were offshore gambling providers offering a range of online games.

In May, the regulator flagged eight online gambling sites for breaching the regulations: Jogi Casino, Clubhouse Casino, Lucky Hunter, Dundee Slots, Lukki Casino, Spin Fever, Winport Casino, and Lucky Wins.

ACMA ordered eight more sites to exit the Australian market through the blocking of websites. These include 50 Crowns, Bitdreams, Mr Pacho, Zota Bet, Spicyjackpots, Casino Infinity, Lucky7even, and Rockwin.

The same fate befell 12 other online gambling sites in February. There were Playzilla, Spin Better, Class.gg, Wazamba, Spin Better, Zet Casino, SG Casino, Fet Bet, Golden Bet, Casinia, Slots Palace, and Buran Casino.

Going for the Big Fish: ACMA’s Crackdown on Major Brands

Erik King rightly says, “ACMA isn’t targeting upcoming gambling providers but also the big fish.” This is evident as the gambling regulator blasted two established brands in the online gambling industry: Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportsbet, and Hillside’s Bet365.

ACMA stated that these sites breach in-play betting rules, going against the laws of gambling in Australia. Initially, the regulator said that these brands went against interactive gambling rules by integrating Fast/Quick codes to streamline in-play betting on sports.

According to Erik King, the brands were later vindicated of the claims after being deemed compliant with the ACMA rules. As a result, they were cleared, and no further action was taken against them.

Mastering the Complexities of Australian Gambling Laws and Regulations

Due to strict policies, navigating the Australian gambling laws and regulations can be challenging. The regulatory framework includes several levels that ensure responsible and safer practices. While authorities work to ensure compliance and legal gambling practices, some operators find it intricate and daunting.