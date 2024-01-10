Afghanistan Announce Full Schedule For Series Against Sri Lanka and Ireland

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), on Monday (January 8), announced the full schedule of the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and Ireland. Afghanistan are scheduled to tour Sri Lanka for a multi-format series before hosting Ireland in the UAE.

Afghanistan will visit Sri Lanka in February for one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is. The one-off Test is scheduled to be played at the SSC in Colombo from February 2 to 6. The ODI series will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from February 9 to 14. Both the teams will then travel to Dambulla for the three T20Is which will be played on February 17, 19 and 21.

Afghanistan were initially scheduled to play only one Test and three T20Is against Sri Lanka. However, the three ODIs were later added to the tour after ACB held talks with the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

“The addition of these three ODIs is a significant move to ensure a complete and comprehensive tour which not only provides good exposure to Afghanistan Cricket but will also foster stronger relations between the two nations. Playing Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka is always tricky but is a challenge that AfghanAtalan can easily embrace,” said ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf.

“The Year 2024 is a very busy and full of highly voltage competitions for the Afghanistan National Team which is a very good and positive sign for Afghanistan Cricket. The upcoming tours of India, and Sri Lanka, and then the home series against Ireland will help us to prepare the team for the much-important T20 World Cup. Eagerly looking for the multiple series upfront,” said ACB CEO Naseem Khan.

SL vs AFG full series schedule:

Date Match Venue 2-6 February 1st Test SSC, Colombo 9 February 1st ODI RPICS, Colombo 11 February 2nd ODI RPICS, Colombo 14 February 3rd ODI RPICS, Colombo 17 February 1st T20I RDIS, Dambulla 19 February 2nd T20I RDIS, Dambulla 21 February 3rd T20I RDIS, Dambulla

Afghanistan vs Ireland 2024 series schedule:

Soon after the series against Sri Lanka ends, Afghani players will fly to the UAE to take on Ireland in one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is. The series against Ireland will begin with the one-off Test from February 28 in Abu Dhabi. The ODIs and the T20Is will all be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from March 7 to 18.

AFG vs IRE 2024 series full schedule:

Date Match Venue 28 Feb-3 March 1st Test Abu Dhabi 7 March 1st ODI Sharjah 9 March 2nd ODI Sharjah 12 March 3rd ODI Sharjah 15 March 1st T20I Sharjah 17 March 2nd T20I Sharjah 18 March 3rd T20I Sharjah