AEW Double or Nothing 2024 is going to be one of the four major pay-per-views to be hosted by the All Elite Wrestling promotion, later this month. Almost two months ago, the details around the show were confirmed by the company while the match card has started shaping up from a week ago. It’s heading back to the original venue and the main event for the evening has now been confirmed.

The beginning of AEW Dynamite saw the AEW World Heavyweight Champion Swerve Strickland come out to address the EVPs of All Elite Wrestling who have been out of control, lately. Reiterating his words from Collision about what the EVPs, The Elite did to Tony Khan, Swerve wanted them to be handled.

AEW Double Or Nothing 2024: Women’s World Title Match Announced For PPV

The Young Bucks appeared on the tron and announced from backstage that Strickland would have to defend his title at AEW Double or Nothing 2024 and that his opponent would be Christian Cage. The latter would eventually come out to the ring with the rest of The Patriarchy and laid out both Strickland and Prince Nana.

In a promo session, Christian said that he remembers what Strickland did to Nick Wayne last year to them which cost them a big matchup against the team of Sting and Darby Allin at All In. He took a piece of hair out of Strickland’s scalp and promised that after AEW Double or Nothing 2024, Strickland’s daughter wouldn’t want anything to do with him but would like to have a father like Christian.

Following the segment, Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship was officially revealed to be the main event of the AEW Double or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view event. After Dynamite ended, a live edition of Rampage aired on TBS where we got to see Strickland recovering backstage from the attack. He said he would meet Cage next week on Dynamite in a face-off segment.

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view takes place within four weeks from now on Sunday, May 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Multiple matches for the PPV have been confirmed and they go as follows,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) defends against Christian Cage

– AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong (c) defends against Will Ospreay

– AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) defends against Serena Deeb

– AEW TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) defends against Mercedes Mone