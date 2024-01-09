Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq And Fazalhaq Farooqi’s IPL Fate Sealed As ACB Take Final Call On Trio

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), on Monday (January 8), announced the modification of the sanctions it imposed on spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and pacers Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq.

The ACB had imposed the sanction on the three players after they refused to sign central contracts for 2024. The cricket board was furious with the players’ decision and was forced to delay the announcement of the national contracts. It also decided not to grant them No Objection Certificates (NOC) for two years. As a result, Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s stint in the Big Bash League (BBL) came to an abrupt end after the ACB revoked the NOC.

While Mujeeb Ur Rahman was forced to cut his BBL stint short, Naveen and Farooqi held talks with the ACB and plied their trade for the team during the three-match T20I series against UAE. The ACB has now allowed all the three players to receive central contracts and also participate in franchise leagues on the condition that they ensure “full commitment to national duties and ACB’s interests”.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq ready to represent Afghanistan:

In an official statement, the ACB stated that all the three players approached the board and expressed their desire to play for the country again. After the players’ approach, an ACB committee conducted a “comprehensive investigation” and came up with the following recommendations:

Final Warning and Salary Deduction: Each player shall receive a final written warning and face a specific salary deduction from their monthly earnings and/or match fees.

Limited NOCs: ACB will strictly consider the issuance of the NOCs to the respected players while prioritizing the national duty and ACB’s interests.

Central Contract: ACB may grant central contracts to these players while strictly monitoring their performance and discipline in events.

“The players have undoubtedly contributed to the team’s success and have represented the nation to the best of their values. We hope that they avoid making similar inconveniences in the future as we expect them to represent the country in the best of manners,” said ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf.

“The ACB and the rules are above all of us and it’s important to adhere to the regulations because there are no exceptions for anyone in this regard. However, such cases of a similar nature would be dealt with more strictly as we prioritize the prestige of the Afghanistan Cricket and the organization,” he added.

Meanwhile, all the three players have been named in Afghanistan’s squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India. The much-awaited series is scheduled to get underway on January 11 in Mohali. The latest decision from the ACB means the players will also be eligible to play in the IPL this year.