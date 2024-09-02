Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) made a grand announcement on social media about hosting New Zealand and South Africa for the first time in their own backyard in Kabul. Afghanistan cricket has progressed from humble beginnings to a respected force in the international cricketing scene.

Despite severe hurdles, including political instability and limited resources, the Afghan team has made amazing progress, earning love and support from fans around the world. As they reach new heights every day, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) works relentlessly to strengthen ties with other cricket-playing nations.

Afghanistan was all set to play its maiden Test against New Zealand from September 9 to 13 in Greater Noida, the country’s cricket board said on Saturday.

Apart from this, Afghanistan is also set to play South Africa for the first time in a bilateral ODI series between September 18 and 22. This series was to be held in Sharjah.

“Let’s make our nation proud”- Afghanistan Cricket Board announcement

In a historic announcement, the ACB published a video stating that AFG will host New Zealand and South Africa on their home turf for the first time in cricket history.

Notably, the Afghan team and New Zealand were set to play a one-off Test match in Noida, which may now be moved to Afghanistan. In addition, AFG will face South Africa in an ODI series, the two countries’ first bilateral encounter. This series might also be shifted to Kabul.

The Afghan team and South Africa have played two ODIs, both in World Cups in 2019 and 2023. The teams have also faced off in three T20 World Cups, in 2010, 2016, and the semi-finals of this year’s edition, with the Proteas winning all three.

This is a proud occasion for Afghan cricket and for the country as a whole. It provides an opportunity for the ACB to demonstrate its infrastructure, organizational capabilities, and fan enthusiasm. This approach is likely to attract more international cricketers to the country.

Our hearts are deeply attached to our beloved Afghanistan, and this time, we shine brighter than ever as we are set to host two world-class teams for the first time in our cricketing history. 🏏 Together, let’s make our nation proud! 🤩#AFGvNZ | #AFGvSA https://t.co/ybO04GA68C — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 2, 2024

However, Afghanistan will miss their star spinner Rashid Khan in their upcoming historic first Test against New Zealand. Rashid suffered a flair-up of his back injury and has been advised by doctors and physicians to avoid playing the longer format.

