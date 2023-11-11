Afghanistan Played Better Cricket Than Us – Shoaib Malik On Pakistan’s Poor ODI World Cup Campaign

Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik feels that the Afghanistan team is playing better cricket than the higher-ranked Pakistan team at the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side went down fighting in their final two games, to be eliminated from the semifinal race of the marquee event.

Afghanistan lost to South Africa by five wickets in Ahmedabad on Friday to end their dream ODI World Cup campaign. They finished with eight points after victories over Sri Lanka, England, Pakistan, and the Netherlands, assuring them a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Speaking on A Sports, Shoaib Malik believes that Afghanistan has played better cricket than Pakistan in the World Cup, coming over the top of the high-quality teams in the tournament.

“Afghanistan played better cricket than us. In my opinion, if we are just sticking with this World Cup then yes Afghanistan have played better cricket than us,” Shoaib Malik said.

Afghanistan’s 2023 World Cup campaign has been brilliant performing to their ability. Hasmatullah Shahidi-led side has defeated three past World Cup champions as they punched above their weight to come over the top of the World-class opponents in the marquee event.

Afghanistan Cricketers Looked Better Than Pakistan – Wasim Akram

Fast bowler Wasim Akram agreed with Malik that the Pakistan players may have been fatigued due to the continuous cricket in the lead-up to the marquee event in India. Pakistan has lost against South Africa, Australia, India, Afghanistan, and South Africa in this World Cup.

“Afghans looked stronger. Maybe, our boys looked fatigued because they were playing cricket continuously. Afghanistan cricketers looked better than Pakistan, there is no doubt,” Wasim Akram said.

Afghanistan’s last group game saw them battle gallantly against South Africa. They elected to bat first and scored 244 runs in 50 overs, mostly thanks to an impeccable 97 runs from Azmatullah Omarzai, which included three sixes and seven boundaries.

Despite their best efforts, South Africa managed to win the match by five wickets at the end with Rassie Van der Dussen and Andile Phehlukwayo finishing the things for the Proteas side.

Due to their consistent failures, Pakistan has been under pressure in the last few games. Despite their lacklustre performance and subpar fielding, the Babar Azam-led side made a comeback in the last couple of games, which could not be enough for the side to qualify for the semifinals of the marquee event.