Champions Trophy 2025 Qualification Scenario For England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh And Netherlands

ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Scheduled

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

Starts at 10:30 local time

Scheduled

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Pakistan
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Cricket News

Champions Trophy 2025 Qualification Scenario For England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh And Netherlands

Avinash T
Nov 10, 2023 at 1:46 PM

Champions Trophy 2025 Qualification Scenario For England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh And Netherlands

Eight teams will be able to compete in the Champions Trophy 2025 scheduled in Pakistan, which will be chosen based on their league-stage standings in the ongoing World Cup 2023. It is said that the two teams that participated in the marquee event in India, won’t make it to the Pakistani event due to their last-two finish in the tournament.

Six teams, including the host Pakistan, the three semifinalists from India, South Africa, and Australia, and Afghanistan in sixth place, have already confirmed their places. The rivalry between England, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands will thus determine the final two spots for the mega event.

Earlier, ICC said that each of the three formats of international cricket would be represented by a distinct competition.

However, in November 2021, the ICC announced that the competition would return in 2025. Pakistan will host the Champions Trophy in 2025. The top 7 teams from the 2023 ODI World Cup, excluding the hosts, will be eligible to compete in the competition.

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Credits: Twitter

Here is the Criteria for the teams to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025:

1. England

England have jumped from the bottom of the table to seventh place with their decisive victory over the Netherlands. However, they have not yet verified their credentials.

Furthermore, England will need more than a victory over Pakistan in their last league game this Saturday at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

They also need the Netherlands and Bangladesh to lose their last games with good net-run rates to stand a chance of qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

2. Bangladesh

While the circumstances are slightly different, Bangladesh faces a more difficult task than England to maintain their hopes of qualifying for the Champions Trophy in 2025. Bangladesh has the same number of points from the same number of games as England, but with a far lower NRR, they are ranked lower on the points table.

In addition to needing to achieve the seemingly impossible victory against the five-time champions Australia, Bangladesh’s victory should significantly raise their NRR and keep them in the top eight spot.

3. Sri Lanka

After the completion of the Sri Lanka ODI World Cup campaign, the previous Champions Trophy winners Sri Lanka are now behind Bangladesh and England in the points table and their fate decide on the other teams to qualify for the showpiece event in Pakistan. In terms of net rating points (NRR), Sri Lanka needs two of the following teams to lose by the biggest margins: England, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands.

4. Netherlands

The Netherlands are currently at the bottom of the points standings with a pitiful NRR, hurt by their defeat to England in their previous game. They also need to defeat semifinal-bound India to accomplish a difficult objective that no other team has in this World Cup.

In an attempt to advance via NRR, one of Bangladesh and England should endure a crushing defeat, but the margin of victory should be significant.

