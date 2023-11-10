Champions Trophy 2025 Qualification Scenario For England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh And Netherlands

Eight teams will be able to compete in the Champions Trophy 2025 scheduled in Pakistan, which will be chosen based on their league-stage standings in the ongoing World Cup 2023. It is said that the two teams that participated in the marquee event in India, won’t make it to the Pakistani event due to their last-two finish in the tournament.

Six teams, including the host Pakistan, the three semifinalists from India, South Africa, and Australia, and Afghanistan in sixth place, have already confirmed their places. The rivalry between England, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands will thus determine the final two spots for the mega event.

Earlier, ICC said that each of the three formats of international cricket would be represented by a distinct competition.

However, in November 2021, the ICC announced that the competition would return in 2025. Pakistan will host the Champions Trophy in 2025. The top 7 teams from the 2023 ODI World Cup, excluding the hosts, will be eligible to compete in the competition.

Here is the Criteria for the teams to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025:

1. England

England have jumped from the bottom of the table to seventh place with their decisive victory over the Netherlands. However, they have not yet verified their credentials.

Furthermore, England will need more than a victory over Pakistan in their last league game this Saturday at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

They also need the Netherlands and Bangladesh to lose their last games with good net-run rates to stand a chance of qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

2. Bangladesh

While the circumstances are slightly different, Bangladesh faces a more difficult task than England to maintain their hopes of qualifying for the Champions Trophy in 2025. Bangladesh has the same number of points from the same number of games as England, but with a far lower NRR, they are ranked lower on the points table.

In addition to needing to achieve the seemingly impossible victory against the five-time champions Australia, Bangladesh’s victory should significantly raise their NRR and keep them in the top eight spot.

3. Sri Lanka

After the completion of the Sri Lanka ODI World Cup campaign, the previous Champions Trophy winners Sri Lanka are now behind Bangladesh and England in the points table and their fate decide on the other teams to qualify for the showpiece event in Pakistan. In terms of net rating points (NRR), Sri Lanka needs two of the following teams to lose by the biggest margins: England, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands.

4. Netherlands

The Netherlands are currently at the bottom of the points standings with a pitiful NRR, hurt by their defeat to England in their previous game. They also need to defeat semifinal-bound India to accomplish a difficult objective that no other team has in this World Cup.

In an attempt to advance via NRR, one of Bangladesh and England should endure a crushing defeat, but the margin of victory should be significant.