The recent reports claim that the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) officials have given assurance to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their participation in the upcoming edition of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, as they are prepared to send their national team to Pakistan for the tournament.

Earlier, some of the sources had claimed that Afghanistan would be following the paths of India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh by not sending their team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. However, the chairman of the ACB, Mirwais Ashraf, and CEO Naseeb Khan travelled to Colombo to attend the recently concluded ICC Annual Board Meeting.

Both of them met the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, as during the meeting, the ACB officials assured the latter of Afghanistan’s participation in the forthcoming ICC tournament, which is set to be hosted by Pakistan in February and March.

Afghanistan to travel to Pakistan for their maiden Champions Trophy

With the poor political relationships between India and Pakistan, the former isn’t ready to send their team to the other side of the border, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in talks with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to propose the tournament in the hybrid model.

Also Read: Salman Butt Feels Afghanistan Didn’t Deserve To Win T20 World Cup 2024

The blue brigade wants to play their games of the CT 2025, in either Dubai or Sri Lanka, just like they did during last year’s Asia Cup, when all of their games were played in Colombo, including the final, where they got the better of Sri Lanka to become the champions.

It was during the 2009 Asia Cup when India made their last trip to Pakistan, who however has made the return tour thrice since then- during the 2012 bilateral series, the 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The ACB officials have dismissed all the rumours suggesting Afghanistan might skip the tournament, as they are quite excited to make their participation in what is going to be their maiden Champions Trophy.

Additionally, they also revealed potentially organising a Youth Tri-series involving Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) shortly.

In a press conference, their cricket board stated that their discussion also covered playing A team tours to Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, whose details and venues are yet to be confirmed.

‘The discussions also included A team tours to Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, and the possibility of a Youth Tri-Series against Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, with the dates and venues to be confirmed.’ ACB expressed in a press release.

There are also fresh rumours of both India and Pakistan being involved in a future bilateral series. However, an official who attended the meeting said that those points were not discussed during the meeting.

Also Read: “Not A Semi-Final Track”- Jonathan Trott Slams Trinidad Pitch After Afghanistan’s Loss To South Africa

A BCCI official, who was present in the ICC meeting for all days, stretched on to say that the CT 2025 is still a bit distance away and that the apex cricket body would be taking care of all the formalities.

‘It isn’t a bilateral where two boards will hold discussions. No dialogue happened between us and PCB on the Champions Trophy. Since it wasn’t on any of the agendas, it wasn’t discussed during the AGM too. It is still time away and ICC will handle it.’ A top BCCI official opened up.

India will be playing six ODIs before the champions trophy, while Pakistan will have a better preparation for the tournament, as they are set to be involved in a home tri-series, including New Zealand and South Africa.