High expectations were there for the ongoing feud between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton that will culminate a Wrestlemania 41. If the current reports are to go by, then WWE might also have long-term planning between the two where the latter might get to establish herself as the new version of The Queen in the company.

However, there are doubts on whether WWE would carry this feud forward after Wrestlemania gets over given the negative feedback around the story-telling between the two. Fans are admittedly less vested into the saga. Tiffany has been a no match up to Charlotte Flair’s charisma since her return. Even, the 2025 Royal Rumble winner had also been accused of burying her opponent.

Just a couple of weeks ago on WWE Smackdown, the two Wrestlemania 41 opponents shared a split-screen segment to amp up their feud but things got awkward especially after Charlotte Flair inserted some off-script lines and it led Stratton off the track.

“There’s Always Rumors That It’s Happening,” Charlotte Flair On WWE Evolution 2025

Some fans felt that the 14-time champion was just trying to send a message, capitalizing on her veteran status. In a new interview with The Daily Mail, the WWE superstar herself made the intentions clear that this wasn’t about teaching lessons but reminding everyone of who she really is.

“It’s great that you said ‘teach her a lesson’ – I did not look at it as a lesson. I looked at it as I am Charlotte Flair. Do you want me to be less than? This is what you wanted, right? This is who you want to be like, this is your idol,” stated the second-generation athlete.

Wrestlemania 41: Chelsea Green Wanted Hair Vs. Hair Match At WWE PLE

Charlotte Flair dragged comparison to her match with Trish Stratus

Charlotte Flair further compared the situation to her match with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at Summerslam 2019, a moment where she had to motivate herself to live up to the expectations of facing a legend and her childhood idol. She added that 2024 had taught her a lot on the personal and professional front, making her ready for future challenges,

“Trish Stratus wants to come back and wrestle me. Oh, I have to be as good as she thinks I am, like I can’t be less than. ‘Charlotte Flair is that good that I have to come back.’ “It did give me the clarity and it did light the spark, like no, my career is on my time and I’m coming for everything. I’ve done my homework.”

After a year’s hiatus from WWE programming, Charlotte Flair returned to action at this year’s Royal Rumble premium live event and ended up winning the 2025 edition of the Women’s Royal Rumble. This allowed her to choose the WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton for a Wrestlemania match, making the dream bout a reality. However, many think that the rivalry hasn’t lived up to the mark, to date.