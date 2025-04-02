Coming out of the longest hiatus of her WWE career, Alexa Bliss sent the pro-wrestling fans with a thunderous comeback at February’s Royal Rumble premium live event by participating in the women’s Royal Rumble match. With many fans hoping the very best for her on the road to Wrestlemania 41, she surprisingly vanished from television, however.

With another time-off going down for Alexa Bliss, fans now wonder what could be next for her already downward-spiraling WWE career. However, it should also be noted that being one of the most popular superstars of the modern generation of the WWE, her celebrity status hasn’t been lessened. In fact, she possesses a lot more bucks than the currently active top superstar, Liv Morgan.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the current one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion pulls $3 million from her salary and the royalty paychecks through her merchandise sold via WWE Shop. On the flip side, Alexa Bliss possesses a net worth of $4 million, mainly from her WWE appearances. However, a recent surge has been noticed in her merch sales following her comeback to the WWE at Royal Rumble.

Alexa Bliss also trying to excel in her acting career

It should also be noted that Alexa Bliss has also become quite the mainstream figure through her acts on TV. Plus, reports also affirm that she recently got signed with Paradigm Talent Agency to help expand her acting career. This is the same agency that also represents top WWE Superstars like CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Damian Priest, and Jade Cargill.

Starting with the Total Divas reality TV series in 2017, Alexa Bliss has already featured in Punky Brewster on Peacock, Carpool Karaoke on Apple TV+, and The Masked Singer on FOX. She has also lent her voice for ‘Obiguro’ in Netflix’s anime series Sakamoto Days, which landed in Netflix’s global Top 10 from January 13-19, 2025. These ventures must have added to her net worth increasing.

From a career perspective, Alexa Bliss had a tremendous time on the main roster from 2016 to 2018 where she’d become a five-time women’s champion within the timespan of these two years. Later, Little Miss Bliss also secured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on three occasions.