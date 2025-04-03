KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be facing each other in the 15th game of the ongoing IPL 2025. The match will be taking place on Thursday (April 3) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

With both the teams all set for the forthcoming game, we are providing a comprehensive coverage of all the KKR vs SRH Dream11 predictions. The coverage includes team suggestions, captain and vice-captain choices, players to avoid, and a detailed match preview.

KKR vs SRH Match Info – Match 15, IPL 2025:

Match KKR vs SRH, Match 15, IPL 2025 Date & Time 3 April 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue Eden Gardens, Kolkata Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Match 15, IPL 2025:

KKR vs SRH, Match Preview:

Both KKR and SRH have failed to start their season on a good note and will be desperate to win the upcoming game. Both the teams have a solitary win from their first three games. Defending champions KKR began their campaign with a crushing 7-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home.

They bounced back quickly and thrashed Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets to open their account in 2025. However, they suffered a humiliating 8-wicket loss in their third game against Mumbai Indians after being bowled out for a paltry total of 116 runs.

On the other hand, SRH began their campaign in style, beating Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs after smashing 286. However, they failed to replicate that performance in their following two games and suffered losses against Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.

KKR vs SRH, Head-to-Head record:

Out of the 28 games between the two teams so far, KKR have won 19 while SRH have won 9.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost KKR 28 19 09 SRH 28 09 19

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Key Factors to Consider

Reports suggest that the Eden Gardens curator has prepared a slow and turning track for the upcoming game. In that case, spinners are likely to dominate the proceedings.

KKR vs SRH Weather Conditions:

There is no prediction of rain during the match time in Kolkata.

Temperature is expected to hover around 30 degree Celsius during the entire match.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

KKR Playing 11 with impact player:

Sunil Narine

Quinton de Kock (wk)

Ajinkya Rahane

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Venkatesh Iyer

Rinku Singh

Andre Russell

Ramandeep Singh

Moeen Ali

Harshit Rana

Varun Chakravarthy

Vaibhav Arora

SRH Playing 11 with impact player:

Abhishek Sharma

Travis Head

Ishan Kishan

Nitish Reddy

Heinrich Klaasen (wk)

Aniket Verma

Abhinav Manohar

Pat Cummins

Harshal Patel

Mohammed Shami

Rahul Chahar/Zeeshan Ansari

Adam Zampa

Captaincy Picks:

Captaincy Picks:

Travis Head: Travis Head has got the runs under his belt in the ongoing season so far and will be looking to give SRH a solid start with the bat.

Travis Head has got the runs under his belt in the ongoing season so far and will be looking to give SRH a solid start with the bat. Abhishek Sharma: Things have not gone well for Abhishek Sharma so far. He was run out in the last game and will be desperate to score big against KKR.

Top Picks:

Quinton de Kock: After scoring an unbeaten 97 against Rajasthan Royals, de Kock failed to deliver with the bat against MI in the previous game. He will be eyeing a big score.

After scoring an unbeaten 97 against Rajasthan Royals, de Kock failed to deliver with the bat against MI in the previous game. He will be eyeing a big score. Sunil Narine: The KKR allrounder can make a match-winning impact with both bat and ball and will be keen to deliver an all-round performance.

Captain and Vice-captain Choices:

Captain – Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma

Vice-captain – Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers – Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock

– Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock Batsmen – Travis Head (c), Ajinkya Rahane, AniketVerma

– Travis Head (c), Ajinkya Rahane, AniketVerma Allrounders – Sunil Narine (vc), Abhishek Sharma, K Nitesh Reddy

– Sunil Narine (vc), Abhishek Sharma, K Nitesh Reddy Bowlers – Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeepers – Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (vc)

– Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (vc) Batsmen – Travis Head, Ajinkya Rahane

– Travis Head, Ajinkya Rahane Allrounders – Sunil Narine, Abhishek Sharma (c), K Nitesh Reddy

– Sunil Narine, Abhishek Sharma (c), K Nitesh Reddy Bowlers – Varun Chakravarthy, Harshal Patel, Pat Cummins

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 15, IPL 2025 Players to Avoid:

Kamindu Mendis

Manish Pandey

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 15, IPL 2025 Expert Advice:

SL captaincy choice – Travis Head

GL captaincy choice – Abhishek Sharma

Punt picks – Harshal Patel and Aniket Verma

KKR vs SRH Match Winner Prediction:

While both the teams have struggled with their forms so far, KKR will start the game as slight favourites because of the home advantage. They are expected to beat SRH in the forthcoming game.