After Mohammed Shami, India Suffer Another Setback As Star Opener Likely To Miss First Two Tests Against England

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel will announced Team India’s squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England soon. The highly-anticipated series is scheduled to be played from January 25. The first Test is scheduled to be played in Hyderabad.

While England have already announced their squad, the hosts are expected to do it inside a week or so. And even before the start of the series, India have suffered a number of injury setbacks. Star fast-bowler Mohammed Shami is set to miss at least the first two games of the series as he is yet to recover fully from the ankle injury that forced him to miss the two-match Test series in South Africa as well.

And according to the Times of India, star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is also doubtful for the first two Tests. The right-handed batsman is currently sidelined with a finger injury that he sustained during the second ODI against South Africa on December 19, 2023. The injury ruled him out of the Test series against the Proteas.

India likely to miss the services of Ruturaj Gaikwad:

The report stated that the Maharashtra star is unlikely to recover in time for the first two Tests. However, he is expected to be fit for the third Test that is scheduled to start on February 15 in Rajkot. Gaikwad is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

“Ruturaj is recovering at the National Cricket Academy and should be fit after a week or 10 days. He will subsequently be available for Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy. He is likely to be available for selection after the second Test of the series,” a source was quoted as saying by TOI.

In Gaikwad’s absence, Bengal’s Abhimanyu Easwaran was included in India’s Test squad as a back-up opener against South Africa. Easwaran is likely to get the call-up for the first two Tests against England as well.

India vs England 2024 Test series schedule:

1st Test: 25-29 January, Hyderabad

2nd Test: 2-6 February, Vizag

3rd Test: 15-19 February, Rajkot

4th Test: 23-27 February, Ranchi

5th Test: 7-11 March, Dharamsala