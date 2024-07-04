Ahmed Shahzad, a discarded Pakistani opener, has slammed the PCB for giving NOCs to players for foreign T20 leagues despite Pakistan’s poor T20 World Cup 2024 performance. He also slammed Mohammad Rizwan for playing a religion card to hide his below-par outing in the ICC event.

Ahmed Shahzad also chastised Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for playing religion cards following his recent remarks on Islam in a press conference. He lashed out at the top-order batter, asking whether religion teaches players to lie about their fitness and act on the field.

Ahmed Shahzad drills down Mohammad Rizwan

“It is really disappointing that some players are hiding their poor performance in the World Cup by holding unnecessary press conferences and playing the religion card. Where does religion go when they lie about their fitness and when they admit they were acting on the field? Does religion teach you to deceive others and lie in the field?”

“You are paid to perform on the field, and you join the team instead. Religion teaches us to fulfil our responsibilities with full determination and not to lie about our suffering. Some spokespeople for these players want them to be given another chance, but why? This is the Pakistan team, and it is not their home team where they can play. If they want another chance, they can make their own team and play with their friends, but not for the Pakistan cricket team anymore,” Ahmed Shahzad posted on X.

یہ واقعی مایوس کن ہے کہ کچھ کھلاڑی غیر ضروری پریس کانفرنس کرکے اور مذہب کا کارڈ کھیل کر ورلڈ کپ میں اپنی خراب کارکردگی کو چھپا رہے ہیں۔ جب وہ اپنی فٹنس کے بارے میں جھوٹ بولتے ہیں اور جب وہ تسلیم کرتے ہیں کہ وہ میدان میں اداکاری کر رہے تھے تو مذہب کہاں جاتا ہے؟ کیا مذہب آپ کو… — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) July 3, 2024

Shahzad also chastised several Pakistani players for mocking the PCB Chairman’s statement regarding a major revamp of the national team following the poor T20 World Cup performance.

Where’s the major surgery?- Ahmad Shahzad asks PCB chief after 12 players get NOCs for T20 league

Next on target of Shahzad was the Pakistan Cricket Board and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi. Following another dismal performance at an ICC competition, the Pakistan Cricket Board permitted players to participate in worldwide T20 tournaments.

The Pakistan Cricket Board gave no-objection certificates to 12 players, including centrally contracted players, for participation in franchise competitions.

Ahmed Shahzad chastised the PCB for allowing Pakistani players, including those who did poorly in the recent World Cup, to compete in international T20 competitions. Shahzad, who has not played for Pakistan since 2019, claimed that Pakistani players had no shame.

“PCB has allowed 12 players to play in leagues around the world after a very disappointing performance in the World Cup. These players have no shame; they did not perform for Pakistan, but now they will play league cricket as usual. Is it correct to do this by PCB?

Where is the big surgery that Chairman PCB promised? Why hasn’t the surgery started yet? According to the report submitted by the manager and head coach, why action has not been taken against the players yet? These players are less interested in playing for Pakistan and only care about league contracts.”

“We refused the contracts of various leagues to play domestic cricket in Pakistan but these players had no shame and asked for permission to play the leagues after a bad World Cup. Shameful act and PCB should ensure that players involved in grouping are removed from the team. These players should have apologized to the nation, but they have no remorse and do not care about the feelings of the fans,” Ahmed Shahzad added.

پی سی بی نے ورلڈ کپ میں انتہائی مایوس کن کارکردگی کے بعد 12 کھلاڑیوں کو دنیا بھر کی لیگز میں کھیلنے کی اجازت دے دی ہے۔ ان کھلاڑیوں کو کوئی شرم نہیں، انہوں نے پاکستان کے لیے پرفارم نہیں کیا لیکن اب وہ ہمیشہ کی طرح لیگ کرکٹ کھیلیں گے۔ کیا پی سی بی کی طرف سے یہ کرنا درست ہے؟ کہاں… — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) July 3, 2024

