Ajay Ratra, former India keeper, has joined the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee as the fifth selector. Ratra succeeds Salil Ankola, the former India fast bowler, to finish a process that began in January of this year when the BCCI requested applicants for the role.

The BCCI’s cricket advisory council interviewed Ratra, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Shakti Singh, and Ajay Mehra for the position.

In an official announcement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) claimed that Ajay Ratra will collaborate with the other selectors to discover the greatest potential in the country and provide enough opportunities to the players.

“The Cricket Advisory Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday named Mr. Ajay Ratra as the newest member of the Men’s Selection Committee headed by Mr. Ajit Agarkar. Mr. Ratra will replace Mr. Salil Ankola in the Committee.

As a selector, Mr. Ratra will work alongside the existing members of the selection committee to identify and support the next generation of cricketers who will represent India on the global stage. His insights will be instrumental to the committee in ensuring that the best talent is identified, nurtured, and given the opportunity to excel at the highest level,” BCCI stated.

NEWS – Ajay Ratra appointed member of Men's Selection Committee. Mr Ratra will replace Mr Salil Ankola in the Committee. More details – https://t.co/TcS0QRCYRT — BCCI (@BCCI) September 3, 2024

The necessity for a new selector on the committee emerged because Agarkar’s selection as chairman resulted in a departure from the tradition of selecting one selector from each zone.

Ajay Ratra played for India in 6 Tests and 12 ODIs

The north zone job has been vacant since Chetan Sharma resigned as chairman in February 2023, following an undercover TV sting operation. Agarkar’s subsequent rise meant that Ankola, who had previously served as Mumbai’s chief selector, was the most likely candidate to be replaced, even though the BCCI’s advertisement at the time made no mention of this.

Ajay Ratra played 6 Tests and 12 ODIs for India in 2002. He is better known for being the youngest wicketkeeper to score a Test century for India. He achieved that feat against West Indies in the Antigua Test of 2002. He was also part of the Mohammed Kaif-led squad that lifted the Under-19 World Cup in Sri Lanka.

In his 6 Tests, Ratra made 163 runs at an average of 18.11, including one century. In the 12 ODIs, Ratra managed just 90 runs at an underwhelming average of 12.85.

He was a domestic stalwart, scoring 4029 and 1381 runs, respectively in 99 first-class games and 89 List-A matches.

After retiring from cricket, Ratra took up coaching and served as the Head Coach of Assam, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. He was also a member of the India National Cricket Team’s coaching staff for the 2023 ODI series in South Africa.

