Ajit Agarkar, the chief BCCI selector, has revealed why Hardik Pandya was snubbed for India’s T20I captaincy and instead, Suryakumar Yadav was named captain.

Many had thought that Hardik Pandya, who was the vice-captain of the Indian team when they won the T20 World Cup 2024, would succeed Rohit Sharma as captain in T20Is after the skipper retired from the format. Pandya was also vice-captain of the team in the ICC World Cup 2023.

However, he got injured in the World Cup 2023 and only made his return in IPL 2024 where he proved his fitness. He was then named in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad and did well, scoring 144 runs and taking 10 wickets. He also defended 10 runs in the last over in the T20 world Cup final against South Africa.

What went against Hardik Pandya when it came to the captaincy of the Indian team was his availability and fitness issues. Even on the Sri Lanka tour, Pandya was granted leave from ODIs after his request.

Wanted a captain likely to play all games: Ajit Agarkar says Suryakumar Yadav was deserving captain over Hardik Pandya

Ajit Agarkar opened up about appointing Suryakumar Yadav as India’s captain in T20Is over Hardik Pandya. He cited Pandya’s fitness to be one of the challenges when it came to his availability. Fitness difficulties have limited his availability for the Men in Blue, making it tough for the Indian selectors to make him a regular captain in T20I cricket.

Agarkar stressed that, while Pandya’s performances are critical, the team requires a captain who will be available for the majority of matches, and Suryakumar possesses all of the necessary traits for the role.

He also revealed that the dressing room feedback played a major role in Suryakumar getting the role apart from his batting skills and availability.

“Surya is a deserving candidate. Got feedback from the dressing room. Best T20 player. Wanted a captain likely to play all games. Hardik is always an important player for us. Those skill sets are hard to find. Fitness has been a challenge with him. Hopefully, his performances are more important than anything else. We want someone who is likely to be available more often than not. Saying all that, Surya has got all the necessary qualities to be the captain,” Ajit Agarkar said in the press conference.

In 16 T20I matches, Pandya led Team India to 10 victories, facing five losses, and had one match ended in a tie, as he has a win percentage of 62.50 in T20I cricket.

