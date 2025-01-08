Akash Deep suffered an injury on India’s recent tour of Australia and missed the final Test in Sydney of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT 2024-25) Test series. Akash Deep was the most unlucky pacer for the team, as he was benched for the first two games and couldn’t pick wickets when he got the chance.

The Bengal fast bowler missed the first two games of the series against the Australian National Cricket Team before replacing Harshit Rana in the third game at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Akash bowled his heart out and even tormented the Australian National Cricket Team batters, but he couldn’t get the wickets. Luck did not favor him either, as catches were dropped off his bowling as well.

If he’s in and out (of the XI) at his age…: BCCI official on Akash Deep

Akash Deep even hit batters with his pads, but luck was not on his side as the ‘umpire’s call’ went against him. To make matters worse, the fast bowler sustained an injury following the fourth Test and was ruled out of the series’ final match in Sydney.

A BCCI official commented on Akash Deep’s poor bowling performance in Melbourne, saying that if he is in and out of the team, things will be difficult for him. He also mentioned that the fast bowler has been dealing with a bad back, which will work against him.

“In Melbourne, he was sometimes pitching it either too short or too fall. Besides, given his age, if he’s in and out (of the XI) at his age, that could go on to be the difference. And then, he has a dodgy back which has been troubling him even before his Bengal debut (in 2019). That’s also another thing he has to look after,” a BCCI official told The Telegraph on Monday.

Akash was replaced by Prasidh Krishna, who did a great job for the team and straightaway was among the wickets.

Akash Deep won’t get things on a platter in Test cricket: Sourasish Lahiri

Former Bengal off-spinner Sourasish Lahiri also commented on Akash Deep’s performance in Australia, stating that while he could beat the bat, his length was not perfect for getting wickets on Australian fields.

“Initially, he was bowling back-of-a-length. But then, he didn’t take much time to find the right length: that six to eight-metre length which makes the batter think whether to play on the front or back foot. With his fast arm action, he bowled the stock ball (the one coming into the batter) quite well, troubling Steve Smith at the MCG. Yes, there were several plays and misses off his bowling. But this helps to boost your perseverance and makes you mentally stronger. He will learn that in Test cricket, you get nothing on a platter,” Lahiri stated.

Also read: India Considers Yashasvi Jaiswal For Champions Trophy 2025!! Major Doubt Over Mohammad Shami

