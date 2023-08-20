Indian Cricketer Nitish Rana is all set to move his base from his home Delhi to Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming domestic season. The Left-handed all-rounder will big miss for the Delhi side, especially in white-ball cricket provided his multi-utility in the field in T20 and ODI formats.

KKR Skipper Nitish Rana has been a consistent performer in domestic and IPL over the last few years. The 29-year-old was impressive with the bat throughout the season for KKR in the 2023 season and he has also shown that he can chip with some overs in the middle overs alongside his leadership duties.

According to the reports in Cricket Next, A senior Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association has said that Nitish Rana is likely to play for Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming domestic season, as the state association is working on the formalities to bring him to the stateside and revealed that the announcement regarding his arrival to the team will be announced soon.

“Yes, Nitish Rana is likely to come to UP for the domestic season. Formalities are being worked out and an official statement will be issued soon. That’s all I can say.”

Delhi and District Cricket Association joint secretary Rajan Manchanda confirmed that they have given NOC to Nitish Rana to play for the state in domestic cricket.

“Yes, we have given the NOC and necessary clearance,” Manchanda said.

The reason behind Nitish Rana’s exit is said to be due to a change in captaincy, team selections, and a whole lot of internal matters within the association and it also said that he was unhappy with the way being dropped from the team mid-way season during Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

The all-rounder has been more than handy with the ball, which can be crucial for the Uttar Pradesh team in white-ball cricket, as they lack an all-rounder in the batting-heavy middle order. He has been impressive as a leader of the side and seems to have earned the respect of the dressing room in Kolkata Knight Riders and can be a valuable addition to any team in domestic cricket.

Nitish Rana will join the likes of Rinku Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the team for the upcoming domestic season, as they will look to do well in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.