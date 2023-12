Alyssa Healy Named Captain Of Australia’s Women’s Team In All Three Formats

Experienced Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy has been named as Australia’s full-time captain across all formats succeeding Meg Lanning, who announced her retirement from international cricket earlier this month.

The 33-year-old has led Australia in series against England, Ireland, and the West Indies since June, and would serve as full-time skipper of the Australian team.Alyssa Healy has been an integral part of the Australian Women’s Cricket team Australia is currently the most successful women’s cricket team and good at bringing their “A” game in big games. They are the reigning champions of the Women’s Cricket World Cup, the Women’s T20 World Cup, and the Commonwealth Games and would be keen to continue their legacy in the future.

Speaking about her appointment as Australia’s all-format skipper, Alyssa Healy expressed her gratitude for getting the opportunity to lead the team in all three formats of the game. She highlighted her desire for the team to maintain its great form and success in International Cricket and ICC events.

“I am honoured to accept the role of captain and am grateful for the opportunity to lead our team, I’ve really enjoyed the support of the players over the past few months and their encouragement to continue to be who I am and lead the group like I normally would from within”.