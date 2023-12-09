Alyssa Healy Named Captain Of Australia’s Women’s Team In All Three Formats

Experienced Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy has been named as Australia’s full-time captain across all formats succeeding Meg Lanning, who announced her retirement from international cricket earlier this month.

“I am honoured to accept the role of captain and am grateful for the opportunity to lead our team, I’ve really enjoyed the support of the players over the past few months and their encouragement to continue to be who I am and lead the group like I normally would from within”.

Speaking about her appointment as Australia’s all-format skipper, Alyssa Healy expressed her gratitude for getting the opportunity to lead the team in all three formats of the game. She highlighted her desire for the team to maintain its great form and success in International Cricket and ICC events.

“My approach will remain consistent with what it has been previously, but I’ll make my own mark on the role and be sure that I’m doing the best I possibly can for this group to maintain the success that we’ve had,” Alyssa Healy said.

The Australian superstar Alyssa Healy is the finest in the women’s game, with sharp gloves and a genuine match-winner with the bat who comes up clutch and would be keen to help their side achieve their goals in International Cricket.

Earlier, Meg Lanning unexpectedly announced her retirement from international cricket last month at the age of 31. The former Australian skipper has played six Tests, 103 One-Day Internationals, and 132 Twenty20 Internationals for her country.

She holds the distinction of being the most successful captain in women’s cricket history, having led Australia to four T20 World Cup victories, one ODI World Cup victory, and a Commonwealth Games gold medal. Alyssa Healy would be keen to continue their domination in International cricket.