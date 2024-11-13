Alzarri Joseph, the fiery pacer, has been named in the West Indies T20I squad that is taking on England in the ongoing five-T20I series. On the other hand, all-rounder Andre Russell has been ruled out from the rest of the matches due to an injury.

Andre Russell’s dreams of making a quick comeback were shattered as he was forced to miss the second Twenty20 International due to a left ankle injury. WI will now have to find a substitute in their lineup for the next Twenty20 Internationals against England.

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) has formally announced Andre Russell’s withdrawal from the current five-match T20I series against England at home, following recent social media posts that alluded to his recuperation difficulties.

Alzarri Joseph returns to the West Indies team after serving his two-match suspension

Cricket West Indies (CWI) revealed the team for the final three games of the current Twenty20 International series against England on Wednesday, November 13.

Despite receiving a two-match suspension for his unprofessional conduct during the final ODI, Alzarri Joseph’s return couldn’t have been better. He takes Shamar Joseph’s place in the T20I squad for the last leg of the home series.

Shamar Springer, a gifted Barbados all-rounder, was selected by the West Indies to replace Andre Russell in the T20I team for the England series.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in an official statement: “As the series moves to Saint Lucia, experienced all-rounder Andre Russell has been ruled out due to a left ankle sprain sustained during the opening T20I at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

In his place, all-rounder Shamar Springer, fresh off two T20I games against Sri Lanka, will join the squad. Alzarri Joseph, having completed his two-match suspension, will rejoin the squad in Saint Lucia for the crucial final leg of the series, replacing Shamar Joseph.”

CWI Announces Squad Changes for Crucial Final Leg of T20I Series Against England🏏 🌴 Read More 🔽 https://t.co/asa6JI2Hpw — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 12, 2024

WI is in a do-or-die scenario for the final three games of the current five-match T20I series after England’s strong performance in Barbados gave them a commanding 2-0 lead.

The West Indies must be expecting a big comeback as the third game is set for November 14 at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia, where the final two Twenty20 Internationals will also take place on November 16 and 17.

West Indies squad for last three T20I matches against England:

Rovman Powell (C), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, and Shamar Springer.

Remaining Schedule of West Indies vs England T20I Series:

3rd T20 International: 14 November 2024- Daren Sammy Stadium, Saint Lucia

4th T20 International: 16 November 2024- Daren Sammy Stadium, Saint Lucia

5th T20 International: 17 November 2024- Daren Sammy Stadium, Saint Lucia

Also Read: ICC Warns Pakistan If They Don’t Agree With Hybrid Model For Champions Trophy 2025

