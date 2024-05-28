Cognizant Major League Cricket (MLC) is proud to announce that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has granted it official List-A Status ahead of its highly anticipated second season, which commences July 5. 2024.

This significant development marks yet another crucial milestone in the growth and status of Cognizant Major League Cricket, and cricket more broadly in the United States. It recognizes the Cognizant Major League Cricket as an official T20 league and America’s first world-class domestic tournament.

Now, every century, half-century, ‘five-for’, run-out, win, loss, and championship will be documented as official career statistics in an internationally recognized format of the game. This will also provide local US players and upcoming stars of the game the opportunity for international recognition, furthering the development of domestic talent by the MLC.

The List-A Status comes after the MLC’s successful inaugural season and underscores its unwavering dedication to delivering premier cricket in the United States.

In addition to the official List-A status, MLC CEO Vijay Srinivasan recently announced aspirations to expand from what began as a 19-game season in 2023 to a 34-game season by 2025.

“We saw cricket mania sweep across the US last year off the back of our inaugural season of Major League Cricket. Now, we take exciting momentum into the highly anticipated ICC T20 World Cup and season two of the MLC.

“With an unforgettable summer of cricket on our doorstep, we’re ready to capture the hearts of American sports fans with our thrilling, adrenaline-charged game that is the most exciting emerging T20 tournament across the globe.”

After sell-out crowds in the inaugural season, fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early to ensure they don’t miss out on the action this season. In addition to the world-class matches, fans have several ticket options, with general admission tickets starting at $30 per person.

The season’s excitement extends beyond the pitch, with entertainment, fireworks, free giveaways, player signings and meet-and-greets, merchandise giveaways, food trucks, and samples throughout the tournament.

Tickets for all matches, including the four playoffs, are available online at tickets.majorleaguecricket.com