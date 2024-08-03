Since the increased popularity of the T20 leagues all around the world, most of the West Indies players generally get driven towards those, showing their lack of interest and drive towards the longest format of the game. The Caribbean all-rounder Andre Russell has revealed why their players are more concentrated on limited-overs format.

The all-rounder himself hasn’t been a regular member of Test cricket for a long time. Since making his only game of the format in 2010 against Sri Lanka at Galle, Andre Russell is yet to be part of his second Test match, which is unlikely to happen in the upcoming years.

When it comes to his first-class game, the Jamaican has been part of only 17 games, with his last came during the 2014 season. Since then, he has been a vital member of the teams around the world in the T20 format, as his capability of bowling a few important overs and batting with aggression in the lower-middle order.

“I don’t think money is the issue”- Andre Russell

Andre Russell was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team during the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he played two continuous months during April and May in India.

After a break of around one month, the all-rounder flowed to the United States of America where he played for the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024. A short turnaround saw him being involved in the ongoing Hundred 2024, playing for the London Spirit.

In the same period when along with Andre Russell, the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell were playing in the league, the West Indies Test side was blown away with a 3-0 whitewash against the England side, who dominated throughout the three games.

The 36-year-old is one of the five West Indies players in the maximum £125,000 price for the edition, along with Shimron Hetmyer being in his team. The former national captain of the side- Kieron Pollard is playing for the Southern Brave.

One of the biggest reasons behind the West Indies players not turning up for the longest format has been the financial department. However, the veteran isn’t ready to obey that particularly money isn’t the only factor behind their ‘lack of interest’.

“I don’t think it’s the money, I don’t think money is the issue. Based on the amount of T20 and leagues around the world, I think a lot of players are just not interested in playing Tests.” The veteran expressed to Britain’s PA news agency.

The experienced all-rounder, however, reckons that the red-ball format should be exciting for the young players, whereas the old ones could look to be part of the T20 leagues.

“As long as you can do well from contracts outside your nation I think they are going to grab that opportunity, but everyone wants to play on the big stage.” Andre Russell remarked during the interaction. “So, if the big stage comes in Test cricket, I know youngsters will be happy to play. I just don’t think it’s about money or anything like that.”

He has been part of 513 games in T20s, where he has smashed 8688 runs in 441 innings, at a strike rate of nearly 170, with the help of 31 half-centuries and a couple of centuries, with a best of 121*. He has also picked up 463 wickets at an economy of 8.67.

“Red-ball cricket is not my cookie; I don’t think my body will keep up with Test cricket. But those in the team at the moment are fit enough and taking on the challenge.” Andre Rusell concluded. “They had a few moments in the Test series where they could have turned things around. Playing England at home is always going to be hard for the West Indies.”