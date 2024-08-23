England’s former all-rounder, Andrew Flintoff, has been working with the national team’s white-ball set-up for the last year, as he went to the Caribbean tour before last Christmas, before returning to the West Indies for the recent T20 World Cup 2024, where he worked as an assistant coach as the Jos Buttler-led side finished in the semis, losing to India.

However, recent reports have claimed that Andrew Flintoff will not be part of England’s coaching staff for their future home series against Australia next month, as the selectors have been working to bring a replacement from the backroom staff for the position.

He was recently part of the Northern Superchargers in the Hundred 2025, where they finished with five victories and two defeats, which found them narrowly missing out on reaching the play-off stages in what was an encouraging start in his first head coach position in the professional game.

Relations went downhill between white-ball captain Jos Buttler and Andrew Flintoff

It’s believed that during the T20 World Cup 2024, the limited-overs captain of the England side, Jos Buttler, didn’t enjoy a smooth relationship with Andrew Flintoff while shocking their white-ball head coach Matthew Mott stepped down from his position a few weeks ago.

In that case, the former opening batter of the England side, Marcus Trescothick, is expected to become the new coach of the side, as both he and Buttler have worked together in recent times, besides playing together for Somerset while breaking into the professional game.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity, for sure. I’m excited about doing the job. We’ll work it out a little bit more from there. It’s not something I ever thought about before until I got this opportunity now.” The left-handed opening batter was expressed at the end of the second day of the ongoing opening Test in Manchester between England and Sri Lanka. “I’m not necessarily thinking any further ahead than the end of the Australia series. I’ve been very much focused on the job we’re doing here.”

At the early stage of their coaching career, Andrew Flintoff isn’t considered to be the new white-ball head coach for the England side, but his involvement in the Hundred has displayed his ambitions for the position while keeping a few options open for the future.

“Cricket has given me so much. It’s all I ever wanted to do as a kid, and I got the opportunity to live my dream. I feel really lucky to be back here, and I want the lads to cherish playing.” Freddie remarked in a recent conversation. “When you finish playing, you look back, and it passes so quickly, but you just take time when you’re out there, just to have a look around and take it in and live in the moment.”

In 11 years of his international career, the Preston-born has lived many memorable moments for the England side, as he has managed to score over 7000 runs with the bat, besides picking up 400 wickets at his stage in 227 games.

“And that’s what I’m doing these days. It’s living in the moment and enjoying it. And that’s something I want the players to do and the teams that play under me to do as well.” Andrew Flintoff shaded light.

Rob Key and his members of the ECB don’t have much time before they officially announce the head white-ball head coach of the team before they begin their first of the three-match T20I series against touring Australia on September 11 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.