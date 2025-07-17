The ongoing five-match Test series against England is on the line for Team India. After the loss in the third Test, the Shubman Gill-led side now needs to win both the remaining Tests to clinch the series.

England won the third Test at Lord’s by 22 runs to return to winning ways and take a 2-1 lead in the series. After both the teams scored 387 runs in the first innings, England could manage only 192 runs in the second innings. However, the English bowlers came up with a brilliant effort to bowl out the visitors for 170 runs to power their team to an important win.

With the series on line, India will be desperate to win the fourth Test to keep alive their chances of winning a Test series in England for the first time since 2007. And for the crucial Test, the Indian team-management is expected to make a number of changes to the playing eleven. Here are three players who could find a place in the playing eleven.

3 players who are likely to be added to the India playing eleven:

Abhimanyu Easwaran:

With Karun Nair struggling to score big in the first three Tests, there have been calls from several quarters to drop him for the fourth Test. If the Indian team-management indeed decides to drop Nair, Abhimanyu Easwaran is likely to be handed his debut cap.

While Easwaran is yet to play a Test, he has ample experience in red-ball cricket. He has played 103 first-class games so far and has scored 7841 runs with the help of 27 centuries and 31 half-centuries.

Dhruv Jurel:

Dhruv Jurel could be added to the playing eleven as well if Rishabh Pant fails to recover from the finger injury for the fourth Test. Jurel kept the wickets for most part of the last Test after Pant suffered the finger injury. Jurel has played 4 Tests so far and has scored 202 runs.

Arshdeep Singh:

Arshdeep Singh is also in line to make his Test debut if Jasprit Bumrah is rested for the fourth Test. According to reports, there is a good chance that Bumrah is rested for the upcoming game as a part of his workload management. In such a case, Arshdeep is likely to get the nod ahead of Prasidh Krishna.