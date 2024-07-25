Arshdeep Singh, the left-arm Punjab pacer, who has become one of the best T20I bowlers in recent times, is set to make his mark in Test cricket as well, as he is going to be included in India squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Arshdeep Singh was one of India’s standout performers at the recently ended T20 World Cup 2024. The left-arm quick finished the tournament tied for the most wickets with Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi, who was also a left-arm pacer. Arshdeep took 17 wickets in eight matches for an average of 12.64 and an economy rate of 7.16.

Arshdeep has been an important player of India’s T20I team for some time now. He was also part of India’s squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which was held in Australia. However, after playing 52 T20Is, he has only played six ODIs and is yet to earn his Test debut.

He had a stint in English County Cricket and was impressed with his ability to swing the ball and also showed his prowess with the bat.

Arshdeep Singh likely to partner Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami in Border-Gavaskar Test Test series



If a report from Times of India is to be believed, then, Arshdeep Singh is in BCCI’s plans for Test cricket as well. They plan on asking him to play a few domestic matches before getting into the red-ball rhythm and staking a claim for the upcoming Test series in Australia.

“Arshdeep has moved the ball impressively in white-ball matches for India. He could be asked to play a few domestic red-ball games, starting with the Duleep Trophy on September 5, to enhance his chances of selection for the Australia tour. There’s a real chance that he could be India’s trump card, along with (Jasprit) Bumrah, in Australia” a source told TOI.

India is set to play a five-Test series down under for the first time since 1992. The series will see the first Test start on Nov 22 in Perth. The second Test will be a day/night affair and will be played in Adelaide from December 6. The third Test will begin on December 14 and will be played in Brisbane.

The fourth Test will be the Boxing Day Test at MCG, starting from December 26 and the final Test will begin on January 3 in Sydney.

